ProsperWorks CRM Named 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year

ProsperWorks (http://www.prosperworks.com), the #1 recommended CRM solution for Google, today announced that it has been named the 2017 CUSTOMER Product of the Year by TMCnet’s CUSTOMER magazine (http://customer.tmcnet.com). The award recognizes innovative solutions providers that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries and highlights products that exceed the expectations of their customers.

ProsperWorks is distinct from traditional CRM solutions because it was built around usability and is deeply integrated with G Suite, available right in the user’s Gmail inbox. The integration automates tedious data entry, driving team adoption and ensuring that sales and customer data is always accurate and up-to-date without interrupting existing workflows.

“What sales teams have wanted and needed for a long time is a CRM solution that makes their job easier, not harder. They want immediate access to important customer data without having to jump through hoops to maintain it,” said Jon Lee, co-founder and CEO of ProsperWorks. “Today’s CRM users are looking for simplicity and ease-of-use above all else.”

As the leading CRM solution recommended and used by Google, ProsperWorks has attracted more than 75,000 customers who were drawn to its intuitive design and seamless G Suite integration. In a crowded market filled with overly-complex legacy solutions like Salesforce, ProsperWorks has found a clear fit among businesses who desire an easily deployable CRM that can scale with their fast-growing sales teams.

“On behalf of both TMC and CUSTOMER magazine, it is my pleasure to honor ProsperWorks with a 2017 Product of the Year Award,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC. “Its CRM solution has proven deserving of this elite status and I look forward to continued innovation from ProsperWorks in 2017 and beyond.”

The 19th Annual Products of the Year Award winners will be published in the 2017 1st quarter issue of CUSTOMER magazine.

