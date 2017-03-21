Zensar and Check Point at SecureWorld Boston 2017, Booth #405

Zensar is a valued Check Point partner and at the SecureWorld this year we look forward to demonstrating the value our digital led solutions bring to customers.

Zensar Technologies, a leading digital solutions and technology services company, joins with valued partner Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP) as a silver sponsor at SecureWorld Boston, MA on March 22-23, 2017 in exhibit booth #405. Zensar and Check Point will demonstrate leading security and compliance solution accelerators developed to combat the top security threats and challenges that organizations face today and to ensure enterprises are protected.

“Zensar is a valued Check Point partner and at the SecureWorld this year we look forward to demonstrating the value our digital led solutions bring to customers,” stated Sandeep Kishore, CEO and MD, Zensar Technologies. “The solutions that this partnership bring together, help protect businesses from next generation security threats and enable true Return on Digital™, resulting in meaningful outcomes for enterprises based on investments in these security solutions.”

Pinaki Kar, President IMS & Cloud, Zensar Technologies added, “We are excited to showcase Zensar’s The Vinci™ at SecureWorld. Our unified framework enables a single-pane view to securely manage infrastructure through service automation, orchestration and analytics. At the event we will share our Dynamic Security Solutions that deliver end-to-end security in areas such as cybersecurity, enterprise security and compliance, moving our clients forward to digital transformation.”

“Check Point and Zensar have a long history of partnership and in driving business value together that reflects the strength of our industry leading solutions and top notch expert teams,” said Kurt Speck, Head of Channel Sales, Americas, Check Point. “We look forward to joining forces at SecureWorld and sharing how we are delivering the future of cyber security.”

At the event Zensar’s team will highlight Check Point’s cloud, mobile and threat prevention solutions. Zensar will also feature its full suite of leading digital Security and Compliance solutions as well as The Vinci™ integrated managed services platform – a secure, scalable and multitenant solution that includes unified administration and governance.

Zensar and Check Point will also jointly host an evening networking reception for qualified IT professionals following day one of SecureWorld at the Top of the Hub Skywalk. More details here.

