“Convergence connotes the union of our companies,” said Demes, “which now provide a comprehensive, integrated set of technology solutions that are unified with our clients’ business.”

Venture Technologies Business Applications Group today announced the launch of their new website, designed to provide a visually striking and user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality throughout.

WhiteLight Group was acquired by Venture Technologies in June 2016 and has been operating as WhiteLight Group, A Venture Technologies Company since. WhiteLight Group has officially adopted the name Venture Technologies Business Applications Group and fully transitioned to operate under the Venture Technologies brand.

“Aligning our brands is a natural step in our successful integration progress,” said VT Business Applications Group President Paul Demes, “and publicly conveys our companies’ joint advancement in helping clients quickly adopt a more digital, mobile and collaborative enterprise.”

The new website includes product and services information to help visitors understand VT Business Application Group’s range of IT infrastructure and business applications solutions. E-Books, blog posts, videos, data sheets and case studies provide overview of VT Business Application Group’s capabilities across an array of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, asset intensive, consumer goods and public sector.

The visuals incorporate striking images of Antelope Canyon, located on the Colorado Plateau in Page, Arizona. Antelope Canyon was formed as a result of convergent tectonics, just as VT Business Applications Group has formed as a result of the powerful convergence of IT infrastructure and business applications.

Working with best-in-class business applications, VT Business Applications Group strives to offer even greater innovation, flexibility and a superior operational experience. From hosting to managed services, customers no longer need to deal with third party vendors and will benefit from U.S.-based data centers. They will continue to provide customers with all the tools needed to automate and integrate business processes with industry-focused business applications and enterprise intelligence.

On the VT Business Applications Group website, visitors can also stay informed with the latest news on the company, events they are involved in and innovations in industry technology.

About Venture Technologies Business Applications Group

Venture Technologies Business Applications Group is a leading business applications firm that focuses on the intersection of business and technology as a single source for solution strategy, IT infrastructure, ERP services and enterprise intelligence. VT Business Applications Group combines best-in-class applications with a forward-thinking approach and proven implementation method to deliver improved business processes, expanded capabilities and increased application value. From hosting to managed services, clients will find the breadth of service they require without a third party. Visit us at http://www.whitelightgrp.com.