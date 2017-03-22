Lucas VanDeWoestyne, left, and James Chakires from Apex Apex CPAs and Consultants celebrate winning the AABE award from the Daily Herald Business Ledger. This (award) is a team effort and is only possible because we have amazing employees serving great clients all supported by a clear vision of where we’re going.

The Daily Herald Business Ledger’s Annual Awards for Business Excellence (AABE) honored Apex CPAs and Consultants of St. Charles in the small business category for their success. The event, held on March 15 at the Medinah Shrine Center in Addison, recognizes highly successful suburban businesses and people behind those enterprises.

“It is a tremendous honor to receive this award and to be recognized for business excellence,” said James N. Chakires, CPA, CVA, President and CEO of Apex. “This is a team effort and is only possible because we have amazing employees serving great clients all supported by a clear vision of where we’re going. It just comes together naturally. Apex’s culture just lives and breathes excellence and it means a lot to be recognized for it. It is a proud day!”

Apex CPA’s & Consultants, Inc. is a forward thinking accounting firm located in St. Charles that places top priority on identifying opportunities and implementing a comprehensive strategy that gives businesses a serious edge over competition. Apex’s innovative culture and specialized technical experience helps its business clients grow.

Every year the Daily Herald Business Ledger awards businesses in the Chicagoland area with the AABE. There are fourteen different categories and any individual, business or organization may submit a nomination. The Business Ledger editorial staff conducts the judging and selects the companies to receive the honors.

Apex CPAs & Consultants, Inc. is a forward-thinking advisory firm located in St. Charles, IL. Apex services a broad range of industries, including specialized experience with manufacturers, wholesalers, construction contractors and suppliers, professional services and retail businesses. A common trait of an Apex client is the growth-minded closely held business owner. The firm is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Illinois CPA Society, and the National Association of Certified Valuators and Analysts. It is also a member of the also a member of CPA Connect, Inc., an international association of independent accounting firms. For more information, visit: http://www.apexcpas.com/

About the Daily Herald Business Ledger

The Daily Herald Business Ledger is the leading provider of business news and information about businesses and the economy in suburban Chicago. The company publishes a bi-weekly newspaper and also distributes information through special publications, an Internet site and a daily e-mail newsletter. In addition, The Business Ledger hosts a series of seminars, conferences and awards programs. The Business Ledger is a sister publication to the Daily Herald and part of the Paddock Publications family. For additional information, call Jim Elsener, Mgr. of Business Development for the Daily Herald Business Ledger at 630-955-3593.

