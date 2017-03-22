EagleView® Adds HailStrike™ Forensic Weather Data to EagleView OnSite™

EagleView Technology Corporation (“EagleView®”), a leading technology provider of aerial imagery, data analytics and GIS solutions, announces the addition of forensic weather data to EagleView OnSite™ through a partnership with HailStrike™, an advanced weather forensics company. This partnership will bring post-storm property and weather data directly to the claim adjuster’s desk.

Offering comprehensive solutions and services for their users, HailStrike gathers in-depth post-event data within hours of a storm.

“This partnership will solidify a systematic flow of information from the site of the weather event directly to the claim adjuster in the office,” said Rishi Daga, President of EagleView. “We’re continually searching to create practical solutions that will help insurance carriers to better respond to post-event claims, and this partnership does just that.”

Following any weather event, EagleView will work with HailStrike to utilize their storm data, which will better help insurance carriers determine the most efficient and effective way to settle property claims.

“Working with EagleView is a tremendous opportunity to assist claim adjusters when poor weather strikes,” said Daron Sneed, CEO of HailStrike. “Their high-resolution imagery alongside our cross-referenced analytic data will provide the most innovative solutions following any weather event.”

EagleView OnSite is a comprehensive virtual solution that delivers high-resolution imagery from multiple camera sources. By integrating data, analytics and software components that can be mixed and matched, EagleView OnSite can fit into any insurance carrier’s workflow.

For more information, please email sales(at)eagleview(dot)com.

About EagleView

EagleView® is the unparalleled provider of aerial imagery, data analytics, property data, and GIS solutions for government, infrastructure, and commercial sectors. The patented Pictometry® imagery solutions answer questions related to millions of residential and commercial properties, saving individuals time and money while also reducing exposure to risk. EagleView provides access to its orthogonal and oblique aerial imagery, 3D models, interior mapping solution, and measurement and analytical tools through proprietary software as well as integrations for assessment, GIS, public safety, and other industries. For more information, contact (866) 659-8439 or visit http://www.eagleview.com.