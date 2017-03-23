Passageways Hires Bill Arnold as Chief Information Security Officer

Bill Arnold, Passageways Chief Information Security Officer “I’m delighted Bill has joined the Passageways team in this newly created role of CISO. We are committed to helping our clients meet today’s complex information security challenges without compromising on their user experience.

Bill Arnold has more than twenty years of experience in leadership roles in Information Security & Technology. These leadership roles include as the Chief Information Officer at Service Credit Union and Vice President of Information Technology at Purdue Federal Credit Union.

Arnold joins Passageways at a pivotal time as it continues the drive to set new standards for the collaboration and security capabilities of electronic board portals. Said Arnold, “Throughout my career I’ve learnt the important lesson that cybersecurity is much more than just a technology fix—it’s a risk management issue. When we focus singularly on the technology we sometimes lose sight of the real goal. This role is about managing the risk to the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the information Passageways’ technology supports. In this role, I hope to continue shaping the cybersecurity policies and conversation by aligning Passageways with today’s risk management best practices.”

Paroon Chadha, Passageways Co-Founder & CEO, commented “I’m delighted Bill has joined the Passageways team in this newly created role of CISO. We are committed to helping our clients meet today’s complex information security challenges without compromising on their user experience. Bill’s knowledge and experience will add to Passageways’ strengths in this critical field and be of immense value to the Passageways community. I look forward to Bill’s contribution to furthering Passageways strong security record and operational excellence.”

Strong cybersecurity depends on robust policies, secure networks and systems and, importantly, a team of highly skilled cybersecurity talent. Bill will play a central role in helping to ensure the right set of policies, strategies, and practices are adopted across Passageways and help us lead in the Secure Collaboration Space.

About Passageways

Passageways OnBoard is a board meeting solution that securely connects organizations, their directors and committees to meeting agendas, minutes, approvals, calendars, policies and procedures. Board members instantly receive real-time updates to board packs across any device; PC, iOS, Android, Windows Surface, and Amazon Fire. The intuitive interface offers all the benefits organizations need, such as search, notes and annotations, and complete meeting history. Built on the world-class security platform of Microsoft Azure with multiple global data centers and encryption at every stage on every device. OnBoard serves 650 organizations and 2,700 boards and committees across the world.