“We are very confident in our underwriting and risk mitigation process to offer such a strong return to our investors with a fixed rate, rather than a variable rate based on performance.” - Rod Sperry - CFO

Having launched in January 2017, the private lending service is on track to reach its first-year net revenue target of $1.5 million after doing a soft launch with very little marketing. This bodes extremely well for the company, who is set to make waves in the real estate industry by providing monetary services to house flippers and investors alike that can be trusted for its consistency and reliability.

Due to its initial success, Downkicker has set out to raise additional capital and has announced that it is launching a 506(c) debt offering to help fund its lending services. The offering consist of an outstanding 13% fixed annual return. Downkicker’s CFO, Rod Sperry, went on to state, “We are very confident in our underwriting and risk mitigation process to offer such a strong return to our investors with a fixed rate, rather than a variable rate based on performance.”

For those looking for a private equity type lending solution, the introduction of downkicker.com is a refreshing alternative for a market area often subject to uncertainty from unreliable and inexperienced lending sources. Utilizing a simple process for getting the finance required to secure the project couldn't be easier. Those looking for private lending simply need to identify the project and negotiate its terms, apply on Downkicker's website and upload the documentation. The final steps are approval and funding, with a short processing period. Downkicker’s simplified and streamlined process is the key factor to it’s current traction and will no doubt will contribute to its domination of the private real estate finance market.

Downkicker can be a very attractive option to investors as well. With just a small minimum investment required to begin, their investment can start earning interest right from the start and have peace of mind knowing that all deals are pre-vetted and that Downkicker will play an active role in the daily operation until the project is resold. A solution which was unheard of and why Downkicker is poised to be the leader in the gap funding industry.

In addition, downkicker.com is an online system that simplifies the process for its investors even further through its bank grade investment portal. At invest.downkicker.com investors can enjoy the generous fixed rate returns and a secure investment dashboard. Investors in Downkicker have access to their documents, account earnings, and performance data 24/7. With a strong start and a highly positive market response, the company is in a good position to help alleviate the real estate industry standard of inconsistent and non-dependable gap loans. Downkicker focuses on its key unique selling proposition: the service's ease of use, its exceptional investment and return rates, reliable financing, and customer-orientated service.

Downkicker anticipates that the 506(c) debt offering will allow funding for its lending operation for the next 12 months, as well as leaving enough room for market expansion. This is certainly achievable given its aims: while house flipping is certainly lucrative, there has not yet been such a reliable way for hard money brokers and house flippers themselves to gain the gap funding they need to confidently move forward.

Investors likewise, have an incredible opportunity provided to them in Downkicker's reliability and openness, leaving no hidden surprises or any concerns about its strong and still upcoming position in the real estate industry. Downkicker is set to be or is already becoming - the force to be reckoned with in gap funding and house flipping as the most reliable funding partner available. It's an exciting move in an extremely rapidly growing market.

Tracy Smith, CEO of Downkicker stated, "We are excited about the traction and are looking forward to dominating our market space by the end of the year!"

For more information, email info(at)downkicker(dot)com or head to https://www.downkicker.com/contact/.

This press release contains projections and other forward-looking statements regarding future events or our future financial performance. All statements other than present and historical facts and conditions contained in this release, including any statements regarding our future results of operations and financial positions, business strategy, plans and our objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended). These statements are only predictions and reflect our current beliefs and expectations with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to risk and uncertainties and subject to change at any time. We operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. Given these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the projections or forward-looking statements. Some of the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein include, without limitation: (i) the contraction or lack of growth of markets in which we compete and in which our products are sold (ii) unexpected increases in our expenses, including manufacturing expenses, (iii) our inability to adjust spending quickly enough to offset any unexpected revenue shortfall, (iv) delays or cancellations in spending by our customers, (v) unexpected average selling price reductions, (vi) the significant fluctuation to which our quarterly revenue and operating results are subject due to cyclicality in the wireless communications industry and transitions to new process technologies, (vii) our inability to anticipate the future market demands and future needs of our customers, (viii) our inability to achieve new design wins or for design wins to result in shipments of our products at levels and in the timeframes we currently expect, (ix) our inability to execute on strategic alliances, (x) the impact of natural disasters on our sourcing operations and supply chain, and(xi) other factors detailed in documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.