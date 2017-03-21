The combination of keynote speakers and next-wave demonstrations from startup companies and new product visionaries through Innovator Row all demonstrate why PAYMENTS 2017 is the go-to conference.

NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association® announced today that Zach Perret, CEO and co-founder of Plaid, a technology company that has built a suite of APIs and data analytics products to help modernize banking infrastructure, will serve as the opening keynote speaker at PAYMENTS 2017. PAYMENTS, the definitive destination for faster payments education, will take place April 23-26 in Austin, Texas. Online registration for the conference is available here.

NACHA also announced that it will unveil its new Innovator Row and Pitch Competition, which will feature the latest product and service innovations from 10 emerging fintech providers. Conference attendees will be able to vote on site for the most cutting-edge product or solution.

“The combination of keynote speakers, including influential industry leader Zach Perret, and next-wave demonstrations from startup companies and new product visionaries through Innovator Row all demonstrate why PAYMENTS 2017 is the go-to conference for thoughtful dialogue as well as the venue to see innovative payments in action,” said Janet O. Estep, president and CEO of NACHA.

As the opening keynote speaker on April 24, Perret will discuss how application program interfaces (APIs) are changing how consumers interact with their finances and will explore how financial institutions are using APIs to do business in innovative ways. In his presentation, Perret will share his insights into the dynamic landscape of APIs, the evolution of banks-as-a-platform, the benefits of new technical approaches, and how APIs are reshaping the fabric of payments and financial services.

Also at PAYMENTS, NACHA will launch Innovator Row, where conference attendees can make targeted connections with emerging fintech providers, all of whom will participate in a Pitch Competition on April 25.

Innovator Row and Pitch Competition participants are:



AcceptEmail

Anovia Payments

Comply Advantage

Lisnr

Modo

Mroute

nanoPay

Push Payments

SWAPSTECH

XMLdation

About PAYMENTS 2017

PAYMENTS 2017, the definitive destination for faster payments, is taking place April 23-26 at the Austin Convention Center in Texas. The conference is a proven, well-respected, and powerful event that provides attendees with the latest research, insights, trends and forecasts to support and drive payments innovation. This year, NACHA introduces the Faster Payments Experience, a consummate educational opportunity encompassing sessions and solutions that focus on real-time, same-day and other faster payments initiatives. Additional content is organized along five tracks — ACH; Risk & Compliance; Trending Now; Corporate & End-User Perspectives; and Payments Evolution — to address the topics of today that are impacting the payments space. The conference also offers a dynamic Exhibit Hall featuring top products and services shaping the future of payments. Registration is now open. To learn more about PAYMENTS 2017, visit payments.nacha.org.

NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association

Since 1974, NACHA—The Electronic Payments Association has served as trustee of the ACH Network, managing the development, administration and rules for the payment network that universally connects all 12,000 financial institutions in the U.S by moving money and information directly from one bank account to another. Financial institutions exchange 24 billion ACH payments valued at $41 trillion annually. Through its collaborative, self-governing model, education, and inclusive engagement of ACH Network participants, NACHA facilitates the expansion and diversification of electronic payments, supporting Direct Deposit and Direct Payment via ACH transactions, including ACH credit and debit payments, recurring and one-time payments; government, consumer and business transactions; international payments, and payments plus payment-related information. Through NACHA’s expertise and leadership, the ACH Network is now one of the largest, safest, and most reliable systems in the world, creating value and enabling innovation for all participants. Visit nacha.org for more information.