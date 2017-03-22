Ridgeworth Roofing Wins AABE Award From Daily Herald Business Ledger

Christen and Ryan Petrick celebrate Ridgeworth Roofing winning an AABE Award from Daily Herald Business Ledger. This award is not for me or Ridgeworth. It is for the women and men of Ridgeworth that give a little extra every day to make sure our clients’ roofing issues are taken care of so they can concentrate on their business and we will take care of their needs.

The Daily Herald Business Ledger’s Annual Awards for Business Excellence (AABE) honored Ridgeworth Roofing of Frankfort with in the family business category for their success. The event, held on March 15 at the Medinah Shrine Center in Addison, recognizes highly successful suburban businesses and people behind those enterprises.

"This award is not for me or Ridgeworth. It is for the women and men of Ridgeworth that give a little extra every day to make sure our clients’ roofing issues are taken care of so they can concentrate on their business and we will take care of their roof needs,” said Ridgeworth Roofing’s President and Owner Rod Petrick.

Founded in 1974, Ridgeworth Roofing stays current on the latest regulations and trends in the roofing industry. The business takes pride in providing veteran and professional roofers, union foremen, journeymen, and apprentices who are all passionate about quality and service. Ridgeworth works closely with customers to determine their needs and solve their particular roofing problems.

Every year the Daily Herald Business Ledger awards businesses in the Chicagoland area with the AABE. There are fourteen different categories and any individual, business or organization may submit a nomination. The Business Ledger editorial staff conducts the judging and selects the companies to receive the honors.

About Ridgeworth Roofing Company

Located in Frankfort, IL, Ridgeworth Roofing Company is a family-owned business specializing in commercial, institutional, condominium, and industrial roofing applications. In addition to new installations, re-roofing, roof replacement, and roof repair, services include preventative maintenance programs and inspections. For more information, visit their website at http://www.ridgeworthroofing.com or call (708) 598-0039.

About the Daily Herald Business Ledger

The Daily Herald Business Ledger is the leading provider of business news and information about businesses and the economy in suburban Chicago. The company publishes a bi-weekly newspaper and also distributes information through special publications, an Internet site and a daily e-mail newsletter. In addition, The Business Ledger hosts a series of seminars, conferences and awards programs. The Business Ledger is a sister publication to the Daily Herald and part of the Paddock Publications family. For additional information, call Jim Elsener, Mgr. of Business Development for the Daily Herald Business Ledger at 630-955-3593.

