Shonda Smith and Sherri Wright

Two local entrepreneurial women, Sherri Wright and Shonda Smith, are proud to announce the introduction of the first Caring Transitions in the state of Alabama – Caring Transitions of Mobile and Baldwin Counties.

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to 3D space planning, sorting and organizing, packing and unpacking, relocating and resettlement, Caring Transitions’ services are customized for each client to alleviate the stress associated with many life transitions.

“When you work with Caring Transitions of Mobile and Baldwin Counties, we build a customized plan for individual situation and needs. Everything we do is tailored – we have solutions for all transitional challenges,” Wright said.

In addition to the primary services available through Caring Transitions, Wright and Smith work with senior communities, attorneys and real estate agents to help clients reach their goals in the most efficient way. Wright and Smith are also Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services.

“Caring Transitions is not just about providing a service – it is about helping families and communities by recognizing their stress and initiating a proven plan to achieve their objectives during a very challenging time in their lives," Smith said.

Wright’s background includes 17 years in sales and marketing for home health and hospice while Smith has been an industrial operator and production worker since 1996. Smith also served in the United States Army for eight years.

“I was working a corporate job and, when I went through cancer treatment, I found myself looking at life in a new way and I started to feel disconnected with my job and what I was doing. That is when I started looking at new opportunities and came across Caring Transitions. I come from an entrepreneurial family and I love working with seniors. The more I learned about the values of Caring Transitions, the more I realized it was what I wanted to be a part of,” Wright said.

Wright and Smith are looking forward to collaborating with other partners in the community and becoming a great resource for seniors and families on the Gulf Coast. They have already built an extensive network of referral partners and are currently working to connect with local trusted professionals so they can build relationships to not only provide for their clients but also enlighten the communities they serve about other great resources the Gulf Coast has to offer.

Caring Transitions has more than 200 offices across North America, including LaFayette, Louisiana, and Jacksonville, Florida. Each independently owned office is fully insured and industry certified. All employees are trained and require background screening. For additional information, contact Sherri Wright at (251) 264-9633, email SWright(at)CaringTransitions(dot)com or SSmith(at)CaringTransitions(dot)com, or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsMBC.com.

About Caring Transitions

Caring Transitions, founded in 2006, is the first national franchising concept specializing in senior relocation and transition services. With more than 200 locations throughout the United States all owned and operated by Certified Relocation and Transition Specialists, Caring Transitions provides clients with supportive moves, auctions, rightsizing and transitions. This includes expert advice plus a well-executed transition plan beginning with the initial sorting of personal belongings through packing, shipping, and selling of items to the final clearing and cleaning of the property. For more information, visit http://www.caringtransitions.com or visit us on Facebook.