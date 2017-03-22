Inlanta Mortgage President & CEO Nicholas DelTorto said, “Inlanta has seen significant growth over the past year. We moved our corporate headquarters to a new building to accommodate our expanding staff and David will help us continue on this growth trajectory.”

Inlanta Mortgage Senior Vice President Chad Gomoll continued, “We have added 4 branches within the last quarter, and we want to expand our footprint in Colorado and Texas and continue to grow our presence throughout the country. David Williams will help us accomplish our planned growth strategy by serving a vital role on our Business Development team.”

David Williams comes to Inlanta Mortgage with over 30 years in the mortgage business. David has been recognized as one of the “Top 100 Most Influential Mortgage Executives in America” in 2013, 2014, and 2015 by Mortgage Executive Magazine.

Inlanta Mortgage is looking for branch managers and loan officers who want to grow their business. To learn more about Inlanta Mortgage branch partnership and loan officer opportunities in Colorado and Texas, contact David Williams at 303-947-1960 or davidwilliams(at)inlanta(dot)com. To learn about opportunities in other locations, visit http://www.inlantapartners.com, call 262-439-4260, or email partners(at)inlanta(dot)com.

About Inlanta Mortgage

Headquartered in Pewaukee, WI, Inlanta Mortgage was established in 1993. The company has grown to 39 branches in 16 states and over 250 employees. Inlanta Mortgage offers Fannie Mae/Freddie Mac agency products, as well as jumbo and portfolio programs. The company is an agency-approved lender for Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, FHA/VA, FHA 203K and USDA. Inlanta Mortgage also offers numerous state bond agency programs.

Inlanta Mortgage is the second largest mortgage financing provider in greater Milwaukee as ranked by the Milwaukee Business Journal, as well as the second largest provider of FHA purchase loans and the number one WHEDA lender in Wisconsin. Inlanta Mortgage was named a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Top Workplace for the third consecutive year in 2016. Inlanta has been consistently recognized as one of the “50 Best Mortgage Companies to Work For” by Mortgage Executive Magazine and one of the country’s “Top Mortgage Employers” by National Mortgage Professional. Inlanta Mortgage, Inc. NMLS#1016.