Intrinsic Imaging, LLC, an FDA audited and ISO certified medical imaging core lab with extensive therapeutic experience and operational excellence in oncology clinical trials, proudly announces today that it has been awarded a multi-year phase II immuno-oncology clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer.

Throughout this trial, Intrinsic Imaging will provide comprehensive imaging core lab services including protocol and charter development, site qualification, site training and management, image transfer, quality control and processing. In addition, Intrinsic Imaging’s full-time board-certified, fellowship trained radiologists will also evaluate the patients’ tumor response according to the Response Evaluation Criteria in Solid Tumors (RECIST) v1.1 criterion.

“Intrinsic Imaging was selected due to our extensive therapeutic experience and operational excellence in oncology and immuno-oncology clinical trials,” said Todd A. Joron, BSc., MBA, President & COO at Intrinsic Imaging. “With our team of 70 fellowship trained radiologists, robust and scalable clinical imaging technologies and our ISO certified quality management systems, Intrinsic Imaging is ideally positioned to provide our expertise in the assessment of non-small cell lung cancer and other lung cancers.”

Intrinsic Imaging's board-certified team includes 12 oncology focused radiologists with an extensive breadth of experience in clinical trials involving carcinomas, sarcomas, and lymphomas. The company also has significant expertise in a range of assessment criterion including , but not limited to, BIRADS, Cheson, irRECIST, Lugano, Macdonald, mRecist, PERCIST, RANO and RECIST.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death across the globe, claiming more lives than the next three most common cancers combined. Non-small cell lung cancer accounts for some 85% of lung cancer diagnoses. The five-year survival rate is low often due to most patients having advanced disease at the time of presentation. Intrinsic Imaging proudly lends its expertise on this clinical trial in an effort to help in the development of an effective treatment for lung cancer.

About Intrinsic Imaging, LLC

Located in Bolton, Massachusetts and San Antonio, Texas, Intrinsic Imaging is an FDA audited, ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 22301 and ISO 27001 certified and GAMP5 compliant medical imaging core lab specializing in providing imaging core lab services for clinical trials. With its team of more than seventy full-time board-certified fellowship trained radiologists, robust and scalable clinical imaging technologies and its ISO certified quality management systems, Intrinsic Imaging is ideally positioned to provide unprecedented imaging core lab services around the world. For more information, please visit http://www.IntrinsicImaging.com