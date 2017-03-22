Drug-Free, Surgery-Free Pain Relief Now Available In Tupelo, MS

Dr. Carver administering a deep tissue laser treatment Patients suffering from migraines, musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries, neck and back pain or conditions, now have an alternative to surgery and drugs.

Dr. Christopher Carver DC, MBA of Carver Chiropractic is pleased to announce the addition of the LightForce Pro Therapy Laser® by LiteCure Medical, LLC. to his practice. Dr. Carver’s practice is one of only a handful of providers in the state to integrate LiteCure laser treatment into their clinic. This innovative and effective technology offers instant relief of pain, reduced swelling, and shorter healing times.

Cleared by the FDA in 2007, the Class IV therapy laser delivers light energy into the patient’s body. When this light interacts with damaged cells, cell respiration is improved, inflammation reduced, and nerve conduction slowed for immediate relief from pain. Patients suffering from migraines, musculoskeletal pain, sports injuries, neck and back pain or conditions, now have an alternative to surgery and drugs. The LightForce Pro offers drug-free, surgery-free, pain relief.

