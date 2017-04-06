ArchCAS will create an accessible marketplace for prospective students and an inclusive applicant pool for participating professional and pre-professional architecture programs.

Liaison International today announced an August 2017 planned launch for its Centralized Application Service (CAS) for architecture programs. Over the last few months, Liaison has worked with members of the Association of Collegiate Schools of Architecture (ACSA) to develop the service, which will provide a comprehensive marketplace for prospective students to learn more about available professional and post-professional programs.

Liaison currently manages over 35 customized application management services for programs in a range of fields, including most of the health professions, social work, psychology and soon-to-launch services for engineering and business programs. ArchCAS will offer the same efficiency-driving tools to participating ACSA member programs at no cost, facilitating a user-friendly application process. When it launches, a global platform will expand admissions offices’ applicant pools and administrative task support will relieve burdensome manual processing tasks.

“ArchCAS will create an accessible marketplace for prospective students and an inclusive applicant pool for participating professional and pre-professional architecture programs,” said George Haddad, founder and CEO of Liaison. “We’re proud to partner with the leading professional association for architecture to offer the value of our admissions solution to this field.”

“While overall we’re seeing increases in enrollment for architecture programs, pre-professional and B.Arch programs are outperforming their professional and post-professional counterparts. ArchCAS will help address this,” shared Michael Monti, executive director of ACSA. “We see great promise in using Liaison’s technology and services to address this trend and gain more insight into others around discipline-wide enrollment.”

To learn more about this collaboration between Liaison and ACSA, please visit http://archcas.liaisoncas.org.