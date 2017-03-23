3DMammogram.org Launches new Online Community

3DMammogram.org logo Lead the way Prevention Today!

3DMammogram.org is pleased to announce that its new online community is officially launched.

The new website will offer an extensive array of resources for women including a complete directory of 3D Mammogram facilities nationwide, as well as detailed product information on the different types of 3D Mammography systems currently in use.

The latest statistics show that 1 in 8 women will get breast cancer at some point during their lifetime. But the importance of early detection cannot be overstressed. Research has proven again and again, that when breast cancer is detected and treated in its early stages, the survival rate skyrockets.

The Society for Women’s Health Research (SWHR), recently performed a study that revealed that only about 54% of the female population gets a mammogram done each year.

CEO of 3D Mammogram.org, Michael Slowik, comments about this surprising information: “While most women do understand the importance of having mammograms done regularly, our hectic American lifestyle sometimes gets in the way. Our goal is to see those numbers decrease by making it easier for women to schedule their 3D Mammograms.” He adds, “Most facilities are now offering self-referral appointments so there is no longer a need for a doctor’s note.”

Co-founder, Diana Meynart Hanzel affirms that the online community is about far more than Breast Health; it’s about Best Health. “Achieving maximum wellness through mind, body and spirit is really the goal here," she says. “We want to help millions of women achieve wellness through physical, emotional, and occupational dimensions of life. 3DMammogram.org will make it easy by providing the best resources, information, assessment, and interventions so that women can make well informed, health- decisions and changes in a way that will empower women throughout the US.”

3DMammogram.org is a free website and is dedicated to helping women get and stay healthy. The site also offers fitness tips, nutrition information and life coaching. They are committed to becoming the number one resource for women’s health.

About 3DMammogram.org

The ongoing mission of 3DMammogram.org is to empower women to become avid health consumers responsible for their own well-being and the fulfillment of their personal goals. They provide a wide array of prevention strategies, along with health and wellness resources. The organization believes that all women, regardless of age, education or income, should have easy access to health-related facilities, specialists and services.