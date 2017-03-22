Infolinx System Solutions

The City of Markham, an award-winning municipality in the greater Toronto area, has selected Infolinx to provide enterprise-level physical records management software. With more than 400 corporate head offices and over 1,000 technology and life sciences companies, the City of Markham is Canada’s high-tech capital.

The City currently manages hundreds of thousands of records located throughout multiple sites. They have selected Infolinx to provide an automated electronic solution, recognizable across all facilities to address stakeholder business needs, with regards to record keeping and transparency to the public.

The Infolinx implementation will provide the City of Markham with expanded records management capabilities, enabling users to track physical records at both the file and the box levels, as well as manage requests and retrieval of records stored on and off-site. On average, the City of Markham manages thousands of records/box requests per year for both on-site and off-site locations.

The Markham application features advanced retention and legal holds functionality, supporting an unlimited number of time or event-based retention schedule record series defined by configurable meta-data fields.

The Infolinx space management capability enables the City of Markham to efficiently manage available warehouse space. This feature allows users to identify and allocate open spaces for incoming inventory, as well as analyze space usage trends, providing insight into future facility needs.

In addition to deepened integrations with Microsoft SharePoint and Iron Mountain IM Link, the latest features of Infolinx WEB 3.5 include multiple language support, extended search capabilities, and configurable user-level email notifications to streamline in-app communication between users.

