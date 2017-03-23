kidzxplor Launches new Houston, Texas territory “Partner organizations and engaged customers are key to kidzxplor’s success. As moms and native Texans, we see this as an excellent opportunity to fill a void in the market for connecting parents and kids to the best classes and experiences in town."

On April 1, kidzxplor, a web platform and mobile app designed for parents to introduce their children from ages 0 to 12-years-old to a wide range of classes and activities without the commitment, launches its second territory in Houston, TX. Launched in September 2016, kidzxplor has quickly grown to more than 60 partners and hundreds of members in St. Louis and is ready to conquer the Houston market.

Leveraging the flexibility busy parents need and the constantly changing preferences and schedules of kids, coupled with à la carte pricing, the company has enjoyed early success and already has 25 partners on board in Houston. From music, dance and cooking to meditation, baby boot camp and yoga, kidzxplor offers a variety of classes for kids and parents to mimic Houston’s diverse preferences and offerings.

“We are excited about the opportunity to expand kidzxplor’s footprint in Houston and other select cities around the U.S. in coming months,” Angela Sandler, kidzxplor CEO and co-founder, said. “Houston was a natural fit for our second location; there is a vibrant community of partners for our customers to choose from in one of the fastest-growing markets in the country.”

The leadership team in Houston includes chief sales officer and partner, Jodi Rubenstein and vice president of marketing and sales, Brooke Wise. Fittingly, the kidzxplor Houston launch party will be held at the Children’s Museum of Houston on Sunday, April 2 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

“Partner organizations and engaged customers are key to kidzxplor’s success. As moms and native Texans, we see this as an excellent opportunity to fill a void in the market for connecting parents and kids to the best classes and experiences in town.“ said Rubenstein.

The kidzxplor subscriber model is an ideal way for parents to allow their children the opportunity to explore multiple activities without the commitment. Starting as low as $15 per pass and 10 classes for $129/mo. (best value), the pricing is flexible. For more information on membership options click here.

"Kidzxplor is like ClassPass for kids. It's opened us up to new, exciting experiences with classes and activities that we didn't know existed, and helped us discover fun activities in our neighborhood and in other parts of the city,” says Houston kidzxplor member, Keli Davis.

For additional information on kidzxplor or the company’s expansion, please visit kidzxplor.com or call 314-518-7225. Visit our social channels: Facebook (kidzxplorHTX), Instagram (@kidzxplorhtx) and Twitter (@kidzxplor); Hashtags: #kidzxplor #PickYourPassion

Interviews with a member of the kidzxplor leadership team, kidzxplor partners or members can be arranged upon request.

###

About Kidzxplor

Kidzxplor is a monthly membership that makes it easy for parents and caregivers to discover, book and experience the best kid’s activities and classes. Founded in 2016 by three St. Louis moms, kidzxplor is driven by a mission to help children find their passions by exploring new activities and to help families become an integral part of their local communities.