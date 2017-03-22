Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants, home to the largest wine club in the United States, announced today the receipt of multiple awards from the 2016 World Wine Championships for Packaging Design. An expert panel of buyers, packaging designers and journalists who analyze and rate designs in ten highly competitive categories judged the prestigious event.

“Our goal was to create a label design that pays visual testament to the superior quality of our craft wines,” says Cooper’s Hawk Chief Marketing Officer, Tom Koenigsberg. “The new packaging celebrates both our elegant Barrel Reserve wines, and our limited-run wines of the month, which are made exclusively for our Wine Club members.”

Cooper’s Hawk Awards included:



Platinum Awards for Best Paper Label and Functional Innovation, Bronze Medal for Creativity for the Cooper’s Hawk 2016 Barrel Reserve Red Wine

Bronze Medal, Graphic Design and Creativity, New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc (a limited-production Wine of the Month)

Bronze Medal, Graphic Design for their Australian Shiraz (a limited-production Wine of the Month)

Chicago-based firm DesignScout developed the award-wining designs, working closely with Cooper’s Hawk print partners to push the boundaries of label production on wood veneer. The label for the winery’s limited release Barrel Reserve line used a combination of gold foil and ink on wood veneer. Through collaboration and experimentation, Trysk Print Solutions in Seattle was able to convert a great concept into a very special package. They produced a rich and elegant label by applying three passes of black ink followed by a separate pass for the foil stamp.

Since the groundbreaking wine-centric restaurant concept debuted its first generation blends in 2005, Cooper’s Hawk has continuously expanded its portfolio to challenge the palates of its enthusiastic group of 225,000+ Wine Club members. Cooper’s Hawk was first opened in Orland Park, Illinois in 2005. Operations have since expanded to 25 locations throughout Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, Florida, Virginia, and Wisconsin. Five new locations will be opening through 2017.

About Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants:

Redefining the modern casual dining experience, Cooper’s Hawk is an unparalleled combination of restaurant, winery, Napa-style tasting room, and artisanal retail market. The innovative concept partners with some of the best grape growers in the world to craft the award-winning Cooper’s Hawk wine collection. Additionally, Cooper’s Hawk boasts one of the country’s largest Wine Clubs, a life-style driven monthly affiliation offering exclusive wines, events, and privileges.