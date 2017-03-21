Lynyrd Skynyrd will be performing at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Tuesday, Aug. 8 We’ve been busy building a powerhouse roster of races and concert performances for 2017, and we’re not done yet!

The addition of four more bands to the 2017 line-up proves the Sturgis Buffalo Chip® is pulling out all the stops to bring fans “The Best Party Anywhere!®” The gods of Southern rock, Lynyrd Skynyrd will performing on Tuesday, Aug. 8 following fellow Southern rockers Blackberry Smoke. Pop punk founders Blink-182 will land on the Sturgis Buffalo Chip Wolfman Jack Stage Thursday, Aug. 10 following Doug Danger’s world record rattlesnake jump. And alternative hard rock supergroup Alter Bridge will make their debut on the main stage on Friday, Aug. 11 following the Chip’s AMA Supermoto races. See the band announcement video by clicking here.

“We’ve been busy building a powerhouse roster of races and concert performances for 2017, and we’re not done yet,” said Rod Woodruff, President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip. “In addition to penning some of the biggest earworms of the last couple of decades, Blink-182 will do whatever it takes to get your attention and keep you entertained. The same goes for Friday night’s seasoned heavy metal band Alter Bridge. Tuesday has turned into Southern rock night featuring Lynyrd Skynyrd and the very talented Blackberry Smoke.”

Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, the illustrious Lynyrd Skynyrd will be bringing “Free Bird” home to the Chip. The chart-topping band has traditionally been wildly popular with Chip fans. Opening for Skynyrd, Blackberry Smoke has several serious notches on their belt. Working their way up the charts over the past several years, the band has had two no. 1 hits on the US Billboard charts in the past two years. Their performances promise to make Tuesday, Aug. 8 one for the party memory book. Blink-182 has been cranking out top-notch music for 25 years and has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide. Their crazy on-stage antics and off-the-wall music videos have earned them a reputation as exceptional entertainers. The band also has a new album on the horizon. Supergroup Alter Bridge formed after the dissolution of Creed when three of the band’s members joined up with Myles Kennedy, one of the top metal guitarists of all time.

2017 Schedule of Events Promises to be Epic.

With the announcement of four more performances for the Largest Music Festival in MotorcyclingTM, 2017 promises to be an impressive year. The growing 2017 Buffalo Chip lineup of entertainment so far is:

Fri., Aug. 4

Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Sat., Aug 5

Dirt Riot Off-Road Racing

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Sun., Aug. 6

Shinedown

American Flat Track Buffalo Chip TT

Presented by Indian Motorcycle

Mon., Aug. 7

The Doobie Brothers

Legends Ride®

Full Throttle Florida Bike Show

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Tues., Aug. 8

Lynyrd Skynyrd

Blackberry Smoke

Biker Belles®

Full Throttle Florida Bike Show

Wed., Aug. 9

Street Drag Invitational with Crazy John

RSD Super Hooligan Races

Presented by Indian Motorcycle

Sportster Showdown

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

Thurs., Aug. 10

George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Blink-182

Freedom Celebration and Ride

Rat’s Hole Bike Show

Doug Danger’s World Record Rattlesnake

Jump on Evel Knievel’s 1972 XR750

Fri., Aug. 11

Alter Bridge

AMA Supermoto Races

American West Motorcycle Tour

Sat., Aug. 12

AMA Supermoto Races

American West Motorcycle Tour

Headlining Concerts to Be Announced Soon

The Buffalo Chip will be announcing more entertainment in the coming weeks. Those interested can get more information and purchase passes at BuffaloChip.com.

