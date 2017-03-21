Prostar and Attunix Team up to Transform the Energy Industry

Attunix We are pleased to combine our expertise and services with ProStar’s technology to quickly deliver effective solutions to the industry.

ProStar Geocorp and Attunix Corporation have entered a business partnership to deploy Transparent Earth on Microsoft Azure Cloud Platform and provide Microsoft Professional System Integration Services to the energy industry.

“Information is power, and harnessing this power requires streamlined operations and operational efficiencies,” said Page Tucker CEO at ProStar. “Data is front-and-center today, so the energy industry must adopt new technology and employ effective change management in order to transform and modernize for future success.”

The partnership between ProStar and Attunix gives energy companies an experienced combination of technology and change management. ProStar’s Cloud and Mobile Solution is designed to address the disparate and fragmented systems common in the industry, while Attunix adds expertise and services in machine learning, datacenter transformation, application innovation and Internet of Things (IoT).

"Innovation through cloud, mobile and IoT is occurring everywhere and at warp speed, including in the energy industry,” said Vishnu Arunachalam, CTO at Attunix. “We have seen this first-hand in many industries, and the rate of commoditization creates real challenges along with real opportunities. We are pleased to combine our expertise and services with ProStar’s technology to quickly integrate and deliver effective solutions to the industry with the greatest impact.”

About ProStar Geocorp

ProStar Geocorp is focused on providing GaaS® 'Geospatial Intelligence Software as a Service' to asset-centric industries. ProStar's flagship product, Transparent Earth®, operates on the World's most advanced cloud platform as a Hybrid Cloud combining both on and off premise systems with the Internet of Things (IoT) to create an integrated system designed to address the management of big data as well as the fragmented and disparate systems currently plaguing industry. Transparent Earth leverages patented integration tools, web-enabled services, open technologies and globally accepted data standards to provide unprecedented enterprise interoperability, transparency and geospatial intelligence to any organization. More information can be found at ProStarCorp.com.

About Attunix Corporation

Headquartered in Bellevue, Washington, Attunix is a leader in helping clients stay profitable and competitive by modernizing their business and technology. Attunix services and managed solutions help modernize organizations in the new era of cloud. Attunix specializes in Microsoft Azure, and takes a full-service, customized approach with machine learning insights, datacenter transformation, rapid application innovation, and Internet of Things (IoT) strategies. Attunix is a Microsoft Gold Solutions provider. More information can be found at Attunix.com.

