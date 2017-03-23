Super Bowl Champ Tackles Career With Local Real Estate Firm

A former Washington Redskin and two-time Super Bowl champ is tackling a career with a Fredericksburg-based real estate firm.

Clarence Vaughn joins the Tessa Wilborne Team at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty. Vaughn was a safety with the Redskins when they won Super Bowl XXII over the Denver Broncos and the victory over the Buffalo Bills in Super Bowl XXVI.

“I'm so excited to bring dedication, discipline and a championship mentality to the champion of real estate, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices,” said Vaughn. “I am equally excited to be joining The TW Team led by real estate guru, Tessa Wilborne. For my future customers, their transition to home ownership will be one of quality, efficiency and an attention to detail that all customers should expect to have as their buying and selling process should be one of enjoyment, transparency and success. My customers’ needs. without a doubt, will come first with the expected end-result we agreed upon from the beginning. “

“We are thrilled to have a champion like Vaughn join our team,” said Dan Lesher, broker/owner. “Our realtors strive to achieve winning results for our clients, and we know Clarence will further that goal.”

“The only things that have brought me more excitement to date are the births of my wonderful children, the marriage to my smart and beautiful wife and winning both Super Bowl XXII and Super Bowl XXVI,” Vaughn said. “I can't wait to begin this new journey of my life, and I can't wait to be considered by my peers as the Champion and MVP of Real Estate.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Realty, which is independently owned and operated, joined the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices brokerage network in February 2015. The firm has more than 100 agents in its Fredericksburg, Stafford and Dumfries, VA. office locations.

