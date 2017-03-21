We are pleased to partner with AFUF for our 1st Annual European Congress on Genitourinary Malignancies™, where GU cancers have rapidly changed over the past few years. - Phil Talamo

Physicians’ Education Resource®, LLC (PER®), is collaborating with the Association of Young Urologists in France (AFUF) for PER®’s 1stAnnual European Congress on Genitourinary (GU) Malignancies™ on June 23-24, 2017, in Prague, Czech Republic, announced Phil Talamo, president of PER®.

In making the announcement, Talamo said, “We are pleased to collaborate with AFUF for our 1st Annual European Congress on Genitourinary Malignancies™, where GU cancers have rapidly changed over the past few years with new therapies and multidisciplinary care remains critical in optimizing patient outcomes.”

In this collaboration, AFUF will promote PER’s® Annual European Congress on Genitourinary Malignancies through multiple channels in their membership. Additionally, AFUF members will receive a special discount to attend the Congress, but still need to register.

The 1st Annual European Congress on Genitourinary Malignancies™ is a practical and interactive multiday program that features a faculty of leading international experts who will provide the latest information and guidance. The format will allow participants to engage with faculty in a direct exchange of perspectives, personal experiences and strategies related to clinical challenges in the management of GU cancers.

The event will take place at the Grand Majestic Plaza Hotel, Czech Republic. For more information or to register, please visit: http://www.gotoper.com/go/AFUF

