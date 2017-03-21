Dr. Joseph Bedich Named 2017 Corydon Palmer Dental Society President

The Corydon Palmer Dental Society recently honored Dr. Joseph Bedich with the title of acting 2017 President. The Society was founded in 1913 and represents member dentists in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties. As a trusted dentist in Cortland, OH, and a leading provider of dental implants, Dr. Bedich demonstrates his commitment to the study of dentistry and his community with this latest achievement.

Established over 100 years ago, the Corydon Palmer Dental Society was named after Dr. Corydon Spencer Palmer, a respected dentist and Trumbull County native known for his dedication to the craft. An innovator, Dr. Palmer applied his inventiveness to dentistry and many patients traveled far to receive treatment from his practice. Mirroring his dedication, the Corydon Palmer Dental Society was founded and its leaders have continued to study and advance dentistry.

The Corydon Palmer Dental Society is a component of the American Dental Association and the Ohio Dental Association and is highly respected in the dental community. Dr. Bedich is also an active member of other various dental organizations, including Fellow of the American Board of Implantology/Implant Dentistry and Fellow and Master of the Academy of General Dentistry. He is also a Diplomate of the American Board of Implantology/Implant Dentistry.

Dr. Bedich is devoted to the continual study of dentistry and has completed more than 2,000 hours of continuing education courses in a variety of dental subjects, including sedation, sleep apnea treatments and cosmetic dentistry. Dr. Bedich has been providing patients with leading dental care for many years and first opened his private practice, The Center for Progressive Dentistry, in 1990. Since then, he has expanded his services and currently provides a variety of general dental care, cosmetic treatments, periodontal treatments and more. He is a trusted family dentist who provides gentle care and sedation options for pediatric patients and those who struggle with dental anxiety.

Patients who need dental implants, the Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique and other leading dental services are encouraged to make Dr. Bedich, a trusted dentist in Cortland, OH, their preferred family dentist. Appointments and consultations can be arranged by calling The Center for Progressive Dentistry at 330-615-1598.

About the Doctor

