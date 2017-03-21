Hyperwallet, a leading global payouts provider to fast-growth digital marketplaces, revealed today that it has hired a Sydney-based Managing Director to target ecommerce and gig economy businesses in the Asia Pacific region. Simon Banks, who previously headed PayPal’s Australian Merchant Services business, has been chosen to lead the regional initiative as Managing Director and SVP of Asia Pacific.

Simon Banks boasts extensive experience in senior management and Asia Pacific roles at disruptive companies such as Salesforce.com, Travelex, Siebel, and Oracle. Prior to joining Hyperwallet, Banks served as Director of Merchant Services for PayPal Australia. A thought leader in the ecommerce marketplace space, Banks’ understanding of mobile and digital commerce will help shape Hyperwallet’s approach down under. He is expected to build out Hyperwallet’s Australian payments team over the coming months and will be responsible for leading expansion efforts in the region.

“Australia and Asia Pacific are punching above their weight when it comes to creating innovative two-sided marketplaces,” Banks explained. “Seeing them succeed on an international scale has always been very important to me. Hyperwallet is an ideal global fintech partner for these organizations; our APIs are capable of unlocking a fast, secure, and compliant supply-side payment network for marketplaces of all shapes and sizes. That’s something I’m very excited to share.”

With representation in Sydney, Hyperwallet—which announced its European expansion and London office in January—is quickly laying the ground work for significant international growth. “The appeal of independent contracting, freelancing, selling, and gigging knows no borders,” explained Brent Warrington, Hyperwallet’s CEO. “Fortunately, neither does Hyperwallet. As a global platform, we’re committed to knocking down the barriers to cross-border payments and bringing our technology to marketplaces everywhere.”

