Mr. Tridico began working as an advisor to Koolbridge Solar in June, 2016 and has accepted the position of Chief Technology Officer of the company. He has over 25-years of senior executive experience leading global organizations and delivering complex mission critical technology programs. Mr. Tridico was Managing Director of Technology for Accenture’s Aerospace, Defense and High Technology practices where he managed 200 engineers and technologists supporting $1.7 billion in annual revenues. He brings a high-level of successful executive leadership, business competence and technical innovation that should contribute to increasing Koolbridge Solar shareholder value through delivery of complex engineering and other technology initiatives along with consistent day-to-day company operations. His executive leadership skills include managing numerous innovative product portfolios, leading global multi-discipline product development teams, delivering full lifecycle customer support and building high technology organizations from the shop floor to the executive suite. Mr. Tridico’s experience with delivering business value and ability to predict and respond to associated challenges will all contribute towards bringing new and innovative Koolbridge Solar products to market.

Mr. Tridico received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a minor in Japanese Language and Cultural Studies from North Carolina State University in 1992. He is a John T. Caldwell Fellow and received a full academic scholarship.

“We are extremely excited to name Chris as our Chief Technology Officer; he brings to the Company additional strengths that include providing C-level executive leadership and operational control while simultaneously delivering innovation and credible expertise across a broad range of disciplines including mechanical engineering, information security, automation, software, micro-electronics and power systems. His expertise in developing new products includes understanding how to get an idea quickly from concept to market. These strengths should further help Koolbridge Solar truly become the Gateway to the Intelligent Home,” said Bill Griffin, President and CEO, Koolbridge Solar.

About Koolbridge Solar

Koolbridge Solar designs, develops and will sell electrical products that allow solar energy to be integrated into homes in a manner which we believe will be more efficient and economical, potentially reducing energy bills, providing greater energy supply reliability, and promoting clean energy. Our first product will be the SMART LOAD CENTER™ which is designed to allow a customer with solar power to use both solar and utility based energy in a complimentary fashion. The SMART LOAD CENTER is designed to maximize the use of solar energy when the sun is shining and only pulls power from the electrical power grid when solar energy, either direct or from stored backup battery systems, is not available. It manages the homeowner’s energy usage down to the individual circuit breaker level. It also provides data to the homeowner as to where and when energy is being utilized throughout the home.

Forward-Looking Statement

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” relating to the business of Koolbridge Solar, Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “estimates,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “intends,” expects” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Certain of these risks and uncertainties are or will be described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on Koolbridge Solar’s current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on Koolbridge Solar. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting Koolbridge Solar will be those anticipated by Koolbridge Solar. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the Company) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Koolbridge Solar undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.