Cloudian, Inc., a leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage, has announced that HIAG Data, an infrastructure-as-a-service (IAAS) provider in Switzerland, has deployed a two petabyte Cloudian HyperStore cluster in two data centers as its hybrid cloud storage solution.

By moving to Cloudian, HIAG Data’s customers now benefit from a Switzerland-based service that is optimized for enterprise requirements and is fully compatible with Amazon S3 cloud storage. This allows customers to utilize both HIAG Data storage and Amazon S3 storage in a single management environment.

In Switzerland, compliance regulations require that certain types of data be kept within the country. With this service, those data types may be kept on-premises in HIAG Data’s two Swiss data centers, while other types may be stored on Amazon S3. A carrier-independent L2 private optical fibre network enables secure communication between the customer site and the data center. The company also offers access to global peering with a direct connection to peering points in Frankfurt and Milan.

Before moving to Cloudian, HIAG Data had used SAN-based storage solutions from Ceph, but found it both costly and complex to add capacity.

Hanspeter Tinner, Chief Operations Officer at HIAG Data commented: “We chose Cloudian HyperStore based on its full Amazon S3 interoperability and ability to scale simply and without interruption, simply by adding nodes. Our customers now have options to store their data where they need it, while they capitalize on our private network to ensure secure communications.”

“HIAG Data has a very strong offering in Switzerland, based on the secure infrastructure that underpins their data centers,” says Jacco van Achterberg, Sales Director EMEA at Cloudian. “Selecting Cloudian HyperStore for their Tier 3 storage completes their model with highly-resilient, on-premises storage that scales quickly on demand.”

About Cloudian

Based in Silicon Valley, Cloudian is a leading provider of hybrid cloud object storage systems. Our flagship product, Cloudian HyperStore, enables service providers and enterprises to build reliable, affordable and scalable hybrid cloud storage solutions. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter (@CloudianStorage) and Facebook, or visit us at http://www.cloudian.com.

About HIAG Data

HIAG Data makes an intelligent IT infrastructure platform available to IT service providers throughout Switzerland. This backbone is composed of a carrier-independent fibre optic cable network throughout Switzerland as well as the anchor sites of Biberist, Menziken and Lugano, in addition to IT infrastructure that allows for flexible scaling of computing and storage capacities based on open source technology (Swiss Open Cloud) and Microsoft Azure (Swiss Azure Cloud). HIAG Data is a fully owned subsidiary of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG. http://hiagdata.com/