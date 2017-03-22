A grizzly bear spotted with her cubs on a Yellowstone Spring Wolves & Bears trip from Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools (photo by Paul Brown). Spring offers superb opportunities for wildlife spotting while the park is less crowded and a variety of wildlife newborns are beginning to explore the world.

As bears and wolves emerge, surrounded by their cubs and pups with the arrival of spring, Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools’ expert guides of the Spring Wolves & Bears Expedition locate and capture unique moments of extraordinary wildlife in their Yellowstone National Park home. The action-packed three-day trips are available on select dates from April 27 – June 7, 2017, announces the wildlife tour provider. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Teton Science Schools has a long history of educating visitors in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem.

The Fort Worth Star Telegram described a Wildlife Expeditions spring Yellowstone safari moment where adult wolves chased a bear away from their den while eight little pups peeked out as “something out of a TV nature special.” The Spring Wolves & Bears Expedition takes visitors through the wolf and bear habitat known as America’s Serengeti and may also include stops at iconic Old Faithful, the colorful Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone and the terraces of Mammoth Hot Springs.

Guests of the Spring Wolves & Bears Expedition travel comfortably in specially customized safari vehicles through Yellowstone’s wildlife-rich Lamar Valley, starting from and finishing in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Along with seeking elusive wolves and bears, expedition guests can anticipate spotting bison, pronghorn, elk, moose, deer and foxes, as well as a variety of birds including Bald Eagles and Trumpeter Swans, all potentially with offspring. Spring Wolves & Bears tour rates for 2017 are $1,450/person.

Spring weather in Yellowstone may be unpredictable, but it offers superb opportunities for wildlife spotting while the park is less crowded and a variety of wildlife newborns are beginning to explore the world. As the Fort Worth Telegram reported after a trip last spring, “Sure enough, a mama grizzly bear and three small cubs were on the hillside next to us, some 20 feet up. Immediately, the cold was forgotten. It was the dazzling, thrilling, unforgettable Yellowstone moment of which we had dreamed when booking the schools' ‘Spring Wolves & Bears Expedition’ tour.”

Wildlife Expeditions premier U.S. safaris are led by expert guides with a deep knowledge of the area, able to convey its abundant history and complex ecology, and known for their expertise in detecting hard-to-find animals. The comfort of guests and customer service remain a priority of all Wildlife Expeditions trips, with multi-day tours including – in addition to the customized safari vehicle with roof hatches for easy viewing – regular breaks, beverages and meals, high-quality binoculars and spotting scopes, field guidebooks, two nights’ lodging near the park, National Parks entrance fees, souvenir water bottles and kid activity packs on request.

About Wildlife Expeditions of Teton Science Schools:

