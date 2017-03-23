“It is truly an honor to receive the 2017 Aruba East Partner of the Year award,” said Paul Black, CEO of Comm Solutions. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with Aruba, enabling us to deliver world class mobility solutions to our customers."

Comm Solutions today announced that it has been honored as Aruba’s East Partner of the Year at the 2017 Aruba Americas Partner Summit, held in Nashville, Tennessee, February 27-March 1, 2017. The annual Top Channel Partner awards recognize the achievements of the leading Americas channel partners for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, in the areas of sales, expertise in delivering Aruba solutions, and commitment to customer service.

Aruba is redefining the intelligent edge with next-generation mobility and IoT solutions for organizations of all sizes. Comm Solutions, both a legacy HPE and Aruba PartnerEdge Platinum partner, has a robust practice supporting the entire Aruba product portfolio with a strong focus on wireless and wired networking and has had significant success in architecting not only the access layer, but also creating core-to-edge networks and security solutions.

“It is truly an honor to receive the 2017 Aruba East Partner of the Year award,” said Paul Black, Chief Executive Officer of Comm Solutions. “The Comm Solutions team works and trains hard to maintain our level of technical excellence and we’re grateful for the commitment and support from the Aruba team, which further reinforces our strong partnership. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Aruba, therefore enabling us to deliver world class mobility and IoT solutions to our customers.”

“Aruba’s long-standing philosophy of ‘Customer First-Customer Last’ would not be possible without our partners, who are quite simply the best in the business,” said Jim Harold, vice president of North America channels for Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company. “As organizations grapple with the convergence of mobile, cloud and the IoT, they need not just access to industry-leading intelligent edge solutions, but also expertise in how to deploy these products to solve real-world challenges. We congratulate Comm Solutions for being named Aruba’s East Partner of the Year, and thank them for the world-class service they provide to customers.”

About Comm Solutions

Comm Solutions, an Optiv company, is an end-to-end technology solutions provider specializing in the design, development, deployment, and support of enterprise level solutions for security, infrastructure and storage in the corporate, education and healthcare markets. Our goal is to work with our clients to help them identify what is best for their architecture and the needs of their company.

Comm Solutions maintains excellent alliances with “Best in Class” technology vendors, to see a full list of our partners please visit our website. The highly skilled and certified specialists at Comm Solutions understand how to leverage these technologies to shorten deployment cycles. As advocates for clients, Comm Solutions strategically aligns their clients’ business and IT objectives to provide the best overall value and ROI on technology deployments.

