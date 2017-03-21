Quantum peristaltic pump

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Group (WMFTG) has unveiled its innovative Quantum peristaltic pump with patented ReNu single-use (SU) cartridge technology. Engineered by the world leader in peristaltic innovation, Quantum sets the new standard for high-pressure feed pumps in SU tangential flow filtration (TFF), virus filtration (VF) and high-performance liquid chromatography (HPLC). Quantum represents a step-change in pump technology for bioprocessing by enabling higher downstream process yields throughout the pressure range, delivering virtually pulse free linear flow, lowest shear and easy validation aligned with Biophorum Operations Group (BPOG) guidelines.

Flow Linearity with Lowest Pulse

Quantum outperforms other pumps by delivering higher accuracy with flow linearity independent of back-pressure, removing the need for flow meters and load cells. Flow linearity is achieved across the 43.5 pound-force per square inch (psi) (3 bar) SU processing pressure range up to 5.3 gallons per minute (20 liters/minute), with trace pulsation of only ± 1.74 psi (±0.12 bar), which is far lower than other pumps. This virtually pulse-free performance enables constant pressure, thus maximizing process efficiency and yield.

Wide Turndown With Ultra-Low Shear

Another major benefit is ultra-low shear, half that of diaphragm pumps, a factor that increases product viability to help maximize process yield. In addition, an integrated 4000:1 speed control ratio allows users to sustain constant transmembrane pressure in micro and ultrafiltration. Being limited to a 200:1 control ratio in HPLC gradient work is now a problem of the past. Uniquely, the user interface is located at the front of the pump, enabling visual confirmation of operating state and easy access to pump controls even when skid mounted.

Simple To Use Single-Use Technology

At the heart of the Quantum pump is the patented ReNu SU technology cartridge, which is simple to install, enabling its aseptic fluid paths to be positioned quickly and accurately ready for use. The synergy between peristaltic pumps and single-use pump systems cannot be overstated. The ReNu SU Technology cartridge slides effortlessly into position, allowing for a change of fluid path in minutes while eliminating alignment errors.

Effortless Validation

Quantum’s ReNu SU cartridge offers validation and extractable data in line with BPOG, Bio-Process Systems Alliance (BPSA), United States Pharmacopoeia (USP), and International Organization for Standardization (ISO) guidelines. Suitable for gamma irradiation up to 50 kilogray (kGy), ReNu SU is manufactured in an ISO Class 7 cleanroom, with all contact material tested for biocompatibility and BPOG-derived extractable studies. Available as a cartridge or as a component within a Watson-Marlow BioPure PureSU single-use fluid path assembly, Quantum’s ReNu SU delivers considerable reduction in the cost and time of pump and process validation. http://www.wmftg.com

