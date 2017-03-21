This feature-heavy Service Pack 3 update reinforces our mission to develop user-friendly and adaptable software that achieves high-quality performance for the ever-changing needs of today’s professional design firms.

Today, global design and BIM software developer Vectorworks, Inc. announces the Service Pack 3 (SP3) release for the 2017 line of products, which include Vectorworks® Architect, Landmark, Spotlight, Designer and Vision.

“Vectorworks 2017 was a monumental release for us, but we haven’t stopped working to make it the best design software available,” said Vectorworks CEO Dr. Biplab Sarkar. “This feature-heavy Service Pack 3 update reinforces our mission to develop user-friendly and adaptable software that achieves high-quality performance for the ever-changing needs of today’s professional design firms. What’s more, our service packs are a free added benefit to all customers.”

SERVICE PACK 3 UPDATES IN VECTORWORKS 2017

For a more productive 3D workflow and faster navigation, designers will benefit from improved capability with 3Dconnexion’s 3D mouse. Designers can make use of the 3D mouse and design with two hands for better workflow customization. Functionality on the Mac now aligns with that of Windows.

Providing a greater level of control and consistency on Open BIM projects, the new IFC Data Mappings command ensures that IFC has been mapped before exporting to a BIM model.

More than 13 times as many high-quality 3D plants from VBvisual are now available by default, at the time of use, enabling more efficient workflows and offering improved visualizations.

With IFC symbol import, it’s now possible to instance symbol data, which reduces file import time and file size, therefore improving the overall file performance.

When exporting sheet layers to DWG, only the visible objects are exported. This significantly improves the file size when exporting a small, cropped viewport from a large file.

Overall performance improvements include but are not limited to the Vectorworks Graphics Module (VGM), structural member object, viewport data visualization and BCF Manager.

SERVICE PACK 3 UPDATES IN VISION 2017

Since acquiring what was previously known as ESP Vision, Vectorworks has been committed to the continued development and improved performance of the Vision previsualization software. To this end, the Vision 2017 Service Pack 3 received performance improvements, notably to rendering quality and speed.

“I must say, improvements are noticeable and as a customer that makes me happy,” said Gaspar Potcnik, a Vectorworks user, acknowledging the Vision updates. “The new render is much more user friendly.”

The new Export Video command allows designers to render out a movie of the currently rendered scene as a video file for improved sharing of design ideas with clients and colleagues

Significantly faster file loading time

Video capture devices can easily be customized for screen displays

More realistic textured objects

Current Vectorworks users can apply Service Pack 3 updates by running the “Check for Updates” command, and those purchasing a Vectorworks 2017 license after the Service Pack 3 release should double check that it was downloaded. Vision users can obtain the links to download Service Pack 3 updates by visiting the tech bulletin here: https://forum.vectorworks.net/index.php?/articles.html/articles/tech-bulletins/tech-bulletin-third-service-pack-for-the-vision-2017-product-line-now-available-r710/.

To learn more about Vectorworks 2017 software, visit vectorworks.net/2017.

