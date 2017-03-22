S2Verify Succesfully Completes 3-Year Interim BSAAP Audit

A commitment to the guidelines set forth by the NAPBS gives the organizations we work with peace of mind, knowing we hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards in the background screening industry.

S2Verify, LLC has been notified that it has successfully completed the 3-year interim surveillance audit, a requirement of the Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program. S2Verify will continue to be listed in the NAPBS member directory as a fully accredited company.

S2Verify completed its initial accreditation in August 2014. Since 2014, S2Verify has worked hard to continually meet or exceed these best practice guidelines and go above and beyond for their client base.

The BSAAP, a widely-recognized seal of approval from the NAPBS, serves as a promise to uphold high professional standards with accountability that results from continued institutional improvement.

“Recruiting top talent is very challenging in today’s marketplace with ever-changing legalities that surround employment,” said Jim Zimbardi, President and Chief Compliance Officer for S2Verify. “A commitment to the guidelines set forth by the NAPBS gives the organizations we work with peace of mind, knowing we hold ourselves accountable to the highest standards in the background screening industry.”

The Background Screening Agency Accreditation Program’s rigorous audit criteria is broken down into six critical areas:



Data Security

Legal Compliance

Client Education

Researchers and Data Standards

Verification Services Standards

Business Practices

Consumer Reporting Agencies must demonstrate conformity with all clauses in each of the critical areas to achieve and maintain accreditation. S2Verify’s commitment to integrity and ethics, the advancement of knowledge, compliance, and proactive engagement has earned them a spot as one of the best companies in the background screening industry.

About S2Verify

Founded in 2009 by industry veterans, S2Verify serves clients ranging from small businesses, to Fortune 500 companies, to volunteer organizations. S2Verify is based in Alpharetta, GA, a city in the Atlanta metropolitan area. S2Verify provides a variety of background screening services to organizations across the United States as well as internationally. The company’s proven technology, deep industry knowledge, and outstanding customer service has made S2Verify a leading provider of employment background screening. As well as being accredited by the NAPBS, S2Verify had the honor of being included in the 2013 Inc. 500 list of fastest growing companies in the U.S. For more information, visit http://www.s2verify.com.

About NAPBS

Founded in 2003 as a not-for-profit trade association, the National Association of Professional Background Screeners (NAPBS) represents the interests of more than 700 member companies around the world that offer tenant, employment and background screening. NAPBS provides relevant programs and training aimed at empowering members to better serve clients and maintain standards of excellence in the background screening industry, and presents a unified voice in the development of national, state and local regulations. For more information, visit http://www.napbs.com.