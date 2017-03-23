Ogden Clinic Expands Its Patient Focus With HealthiPASS

Ogden Clinic, the largest multi-specialty group in Weber County, Utah has selected HealthiPASS, an innovative patient - centric payment system, to expand its focus on patient care by providing an advanced check-in and payment platform enabling massive improvements in the patient financial experience.

“At Ogden Clinic, we are working to become a different type of provider, one that is focused on the patient experience and understands the challenges that patients are forced to endure in a market where financial responsibility is shifting from the payer to the patient. Our goal was to find a partner who understood these challenges – HealthiPASS is that partner,” states Brian Davis, Chief Financial Officer at Ogden Clinic.

HealthiPASS has revolutionized the patient payment industry to help practices eliminate patient debt, reduce their cost of patient billing/collections and, most importantly create a positive patient experience. Patients love the multi-channel platform that emphasizes transparency into cost of care, convenience, and the peace-of-mind it provides.

“Healthcare providers are finding themselves in a “perfect storm” – while patients are now responsible for a greater portion of their healthcare bill, the financial risk has significantly shifted to providers,” says Rajesh Voddiraju, CEO, HealthiPASS. “Margins are further challenged due to reduced reimbursements, the looming change from fee-for-service to value-based reimbursements (performance-based contracts, bundled pricing, capitation models), and added regulatory compliance tasks that require more investments. Optimizing patient collections while providing a very transparent and contemporary experience to meet the rising demand for consumerism is the new imperative for healthcare provider leaders.”

About Ogden Clinic

Ogden Clinic is a physician-owned, multi-specialty group practice that has grown to 14 locations with more than 120 healthcare providers in 20 specialties. Ogden Clinic proudly accepts nearly all insurance plans. Find out more about Ogden Clinic at http://www.ogdenclinic.com .

About HealthiPASS

HealthiPASS is a digital check-in and patient payments platform that turns patient bad debt and all expenses associated with patient billing & collections into higher operating income – while delivering an outstanding patient experience. HealthiPASS enables medical groups to deliver greater convenience for their patients and complete transparency into cost of care before-, at- or immediately post-service through a multi-channel patient engagement platform. It leverages ubiquitous technology including iPad-based patient check-in “kiosks” along with patient-facing tools including Smartphone apps and web apps to enable patients to “always be in the know” and be financially accountable for the care they receive. For more information, please visit http://www.healthipass.com.