Heavenly Cuisine for Chef's Table Luncheon

We are specially happy to shine a light on WCCC's Culinary Arts Program. The public may not be familiar with the quality of training these talented Chef/Instructors provide.

Wayne Smith, Lead Chef for Edesia: A Culinary, Wine & Spirits Adventure, promises that guests will enjoy a feast "Fit for the Gods." With the Greek mythology elements of Earth, Wind, Water and Fire as a theme, Smith and his colleagues are keeping menu details under wraps until their big tableside reveal at the event on April 2 at Wine Country Inn.

On Smith's team are Jonathan St. Peter, Elizabeth Branscum and Deb Henderson, Chef/Instructors in the Culinary Arts Department of Western Colorado Community College, a division of Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Jenne Baldwin-Eaton, who joined the department last fall to instruct in Viticulture and Enology, will pour selectively paired wines and offer insights about their characteristics.

Smith explains that he aims to create a unique culinary experience that will put guests in touch with the creation of the dishes they are tasting. Some of the dishes will incorporate products from Spirits Sponsor Jack Daniel's. The Chef's Table luncheon starts at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m.

"We are especially happy to shine a light on WCCC's Culinary Arts program," says WCI Chef David Kassera. "The public may not be familiar with the quality of training these talented Chef/Instructors provide for students who will staff our restaurants and institutions."

He also emphasizes that the new WCCC Viticulture and Enology instruction is the only publicly-supported program available in Colorado. "For our local wine industry, that's a major asset," he adds.

The WCCC chefs also will present culinary demonstrations for the main event, which runs from 2 to 5 pm., in the Vitner's House at 1:30, 2:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Edesia will showcase Jack Daniel's and Colorado wines, beers and spirits as well as food from local restaurants and caterers. This is the seventh year Wine Country Inn has sponsored the fund-raiser for Marillac, which serves uninsured, under-insured and other patients who "fall through the cracks" with conventional medical coverage.

Tickets for the Chef's Table VIP luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. cost $125 each,while tickets for the main Edesia event from 2 to 4 pm cost $65 each. Both can be purchased at Wine Country Inn or at a secure PayPal link online at http://www.edesiapalisade.com.

Edesia is presented by Alpine Bank with Jack Daniel's Family of Fine Whiskeys and St. Mary's Medical Center.

Media sponsors are KKCO 11 News, the Business Times, Magic 93.1. The Vault 100.7, Eagle River Associates and Suzi Productions.

Other sponsors include FCI Constructors, Peczuh Printing, Shamrock Foods, Absolute Prestige Limo Service, Shaw Construction, Country Elegance Florist, Event Productions, White Water Building Materials, Mark & Cathy Green, Oakley-Wanebo-Love, Rocky Mountain Health Plans, Dalby-Wendland & CO, Dasani/Swire/Coca Cola USA,Office Outfitters, Farmer Brothers Coffee, Your Sign Company, Hoskin.Farina.Kampf, Your Way Safey & Sign Supply, 72 Degrees, Town of Palisade, Palisade Chamber of Commerce,

Reddy Ice and Wine Country Inn.