2107 Tennessee Fiduciary Summit I’m really excited about this year’s Fiduciary Summit and how we are going to be able to help plan sponsors. We’re not only going to inform and educate but also give tangible deliverables to drive more successful plans on every level

The 2017 Tennessee Fiduciary Summit is a workshop bringing together both local and national expertise to interact with employers made up of executives in Finance, Human Resources and Benefits, as well as Business Owners. Speakers will provide insights to help employers reduce fiduciary risk, identify plan upgrades, and make better decisions that positively impact participant outcomes.

James Lyday, Managing Director at Pensionmark will be leading the discussion on fiduciary topics impacting local plan sponsors. Lyday emphasizes, “The retirement plan landscape continues to get more and more complicated with increasing regulation from the government as well as increasing class action lawsuits from participants. It’s more difficult than ever to be a plan sponsor and know how to best mitigate your fiduciary liability while at the same time offer a retirement plan to your participants that actually gives them the ability to retire. I’m really excited about this year’s Fiduciary Summit and how we are going to be able to help plan sponsors. We’re not only going to inform and educate but also give tangible deliverables to drive more successful plans on every level.”

Guest speakers include:

Amy Carney, CPA – Dixon Hughes Goodman LLP

Joe Lacher, VP & Partner – The Crichton Group

Peter Bourbeau, Managing Director & Portfolio Manager – ClearBridge Investments

Kathryn James, Controller – The Crichton Group

Kimber Dills, Vice President Human Resources & Plan Sponsor of the Year Award Recipient – Mental Health Cooperative

More TBA

Topics of discussion include:

What Every Fiduciary Needs to Know

Ask the Experts – Local & National Professional Panel

Key Industry Trends Roundtable

RFP & Plan Design Best Practices

Plan Sponsors Panel – Insights From Your Local Peers

Successful Award Winning Plan Design Insights

DOL Regulation & New Administration Economic & Market Impact Updates

And more!

The Tennessee Fiduciary Summit is a stop on the 2017 Retirement Plan Road Show and will be held at the Hillwood Country Club (6201 Hickory Valley Road - Nashville, TN 37205) from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM (Lunch will be served before the event). The 2017 Tennessee Fiduciary Summit is approved for 3 CPE/CPA credits, 3 HRCI general credits, and 3 SHRM Professional Development Credits (PDCs).

Seating is limited and local plan sponsors will receive priority registration. Additional details and online registration information can be found online: http://xgrowthsolutions.com/events/2017-tennessee-fiduciary-summit/

About Pensionmark® Financial Group

The Pensionmark® Financial Group network represents over 150 advisors and staff across 40 locations across the country with approximately 2,000 retirement plan clients. The Pensionmark® network of retirement specialists include defined contribution, defined benefit and terminal funding, not-for-profit, wealth management, and executive/deferred compensation specialists.

Pensionmark® Financial Group, LLC (“Pensionmark®”) is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Financial Advisors at Pensionmark® may also be registered representatives of CapFinancial Securities, LLC (member SIPC), which is affiliated with Pensionmark® through common ownership.

About Xponential Growth Solutions

Xponential Growth Solutions (XGS) unites 401(k), 403(b) and retirement plan sponsors with elite resources and exclusive connections. Through research, fiduciary summits, and industry expertise, they help the nation’s retirement plan sponsors, fiduciaries, and trustees evaluate their plan and navigate the retirement plan industry. Working to help America reach their retirement goals one retirement plan at a time, XGS also founded the Retirement Plan Roadshow, a national series of fiduciary educational summits dedicated to human resources, finance and business professionals in charge of America's 401(k), 403(b), and retirement plans.

http://www.xgrowthsolutions.com