Bond for the Payment of Expenses incurred in the Suppression of Indian Hostilities signed by California Governor John Downey and Indian Agent - RARE - California 1860 Scripophily is the name of the hobby of collecting stocks and bond certificates

Scripophily.com is offering a RARE Historic $1,000 Bond Certificate from the State of California for War Indebtedness for the Payment of Expenses incurred in the Suppression of Indian Hostilities issued in 1860. This document was printed by Fishbournes Litho, San Francisco and has an ornate border around it with a vignettes of Native Americans. This item has the signatures of the State Treasurer and Controller, and is over 167 years old.

The bond was paid to the order of the governor authorizing the Treasurer of State to issue Bonds for the Payment of Expenses incurred in the Suppression of Indian Hostilities in certain Counties in this State. The bond was also signed on the verso by California Governor John Downey and Indian Agent Edward Augustus Stevenson, who later became Idaho Governor.

Scripophily (scrip-ah-fil-ly) is the name of the hobby of collecting old stock and bond certificates.

