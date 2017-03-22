Incognito Software Appoints David Sharpley as Chief Operating Officer

Incognito Software Systems Inc., a global provider of solutions for communication service providers, today announced the appointment of David Sharpley as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With extensive management experience in communications software, Sharpley brings valuable leadership to Incognito as it continues its rapid growth. As COO, Sharpley will lead all functional aspects of the corporation including sales, professional services, product development, marketing and customer support.

“We are delighted to have David join the Incognito team,” commented Stephane Bourque, founder and CEO of Incognito. “David brings a wealth of experience and leadership to Incognito as we accelerate our global growth, expand our customer base and innovate our offerings as the industry moves to SDN and NFV.”

Prior to joining Incognito, Sharpley spent the last five years at Amdocs, most recently as General Manager of the Network Products Business Unit. Before Amdocs, Sharpley held senior executive leadership positions solely focused on communications software at Bridgewater Systems, Oracle Communications, MetaSolv Software and Nortel Networks.

“I am honored to join Incognito at this phase of its growth cycle,” said Sharpley. “With a proven product portfolio backed by a global customer base, Incognito is extremely well-positioned to deliver unique value to service providers as they transform their networks and improve their customers’ experience.”

About Incognito Software Systems

Incognito Software Systems Inc. is a global provider of carrier-grade IP service management solutions, including broadband device provisioning; DNS, DHCP and IP address management; network analytics and service activation solutions that enable service providers to efficiently deliver and monetize IP-based subscriber and commercial services. Over 100 customers worldwide, including leading operators such as Cox, NetBrazil, Claro, Globe, FoxTel, and SingTel leverage Incognito products to quickly and cost-effectively deploy high-reliability data, voice, and video networks. The company is a division of the Volaris Group, an operating group of Toronto-based Constellation Software Inc. For more information, please visit http://www.incognito.com or follow us on Twitter at @incognito_sfwr.