New app controls, settings, and features provide a better iSmartAlarm experience

iSmart Alarm, Inc., the leader in DIY smart home security, today announces the launch of iSmartAlarm App v2.0.1, the largest update to date to the award-winning iSmartAlarm Apps on iOS and Android devices. With this new update now available for download, fans will have a host of exciting new features, the ability to customize all system Modes, a cleaner UI experience, and significant upgrades in speed and stability.

When iSmartAlarm users update their apps and follow prompts to update their system and camera firmware, they get access to great new features such as:



Exciting new Custom Modes can be created for specific occasions, events, and members – individual devices, sensors, and cameras can be programmed to provide different notifications depending on the user’s needs

Mode editing capabilities – Users can now modify their Arm and Home Modes with a multitude of options – adding or subtracting devices, changing notification and siren options, and more

Users that have multiple cameras now have access to Modes, allowing them to Arm and Disarm all their cameras at once instead of individually

Lightning fast live streaming camera connection

New live camera view interface

The iSmartAlarm Home Security System is a do-it-yourself home security system with no monthly fees and no contracts. Multiple iSmartAlarm package options are available and all devices work together to keep houses, apartments, and small businesses protected. The system can be expanded with over 70 devices, such as:

Cameras - The Spot Smart Camera, iCamera KEEP, and iCamera KEEP Pro provide HD video options at affordable prices. iSmartAlarm cameras are perfect to identify intruders and assist police with free recorded video, check in on pets and kids, and receive instant notifications in case of intrusion. All cameras in a home can now be controlled as a group instead of individually.

Sensors– Users can monitor and observe when a door or window is opened or if movement is detected in a specific area, and receive immediate phone, text, push, and email notifications in case of emergency. Notifications and in-home siren alerts can now be customized per device.

Devices- Expanding the system is easy with a Keypad and Remote Tags for in-home system controls or emergencies and 110 dB Satellite Sirens with battery backup.

iSmartAlarm users can also connect to IFTTT to allow communication between multiple platforms, including Nest, Google Assistant, August Lock, Phillips Hue, Amazon Alexa devices, and more.

About iSmart Alarm, Inc.

iSmart Alarm, Inc. was founded in Silicon Valley in 2012 and continues to innovate and lead the DIY smart home security industry. The iSmartAlarm family of smart home security products have been named CNET’s Best DIY Home Security System 3 years in a row. iSmartAlarm products have won national and international awards including the CEA Mark of Excellence, Red Dot Product Design Award, and PC Mag’s Editor’s Choice Awards.

iSmartAlarm Smart Home Security Packages, Bundles, and Cameras are available now for purchase online and in retailers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Product availability may vary depending on region.