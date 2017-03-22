Thom Johnson, North American Corrosion Business Manager “What truly distinguishes the Ashland corrosion team from our competitors is our relentless drive to understand what’s important to our customers and the end users that they serve."

Ashland has established the Ashland Corrosion Science Center (ACSC) as a new center of excellence to support corrosion applications based on fiber reinforced polymers (FRP). The ACSC is a forum where industry partners, end-users, design engineers and fabricators can work with the Ashland corrosion team to grow the profitability and usability of FRP composites in corrosion resistant applications. The ACSC was designed to build upon the extraordinary success Ashland’s customers have seen for many years with the Kehl Center of Excellence in Europe.

The focus of the ACSC is to define the efficacy of FRP in new corrosion applications as well as to support customers in existing FRP industries such as chemical processing, oil and gas, mineral processing, pulp and paper, and pollution control. The ACSC’s rich blend of both commercial and technical experts solve complex customer problems through extensive laboratory and field corrosion testing combined with real-world case studies.

At the core of the ACSC is the integrity, history, and knowledge of long time Derakane™ corrosion technology professionals such as Dr. Tim Pepper, Michael Stevens, Don Kelly and now Lisa Adkins and Kevin Lambrych. Lambrych will establish and maintain the direction of the new Ashland Corrosion Science Center.

“What truly distinguishes the Ashland corrosion team from our competitors is our relentless drive to understand what’s important to our customers and the end users that they serve. Ashland is always solving to ensure that design engineers and asset owners benefit from the proven performance which Derakane represents”, said North American Business Manager, Thom Johnson.

Derakane epoxy vinyl ester resins have been the cornerstone of the corrosion resistant FRP industry for more than 50 years. The wisdom and experience gained over five decades has enabled the Ashland corrosion team to be undisputed leaders in the material science of corrosion. Passion, tenacity and knowledge are key to the successful use of composites in demanding environments and Ashland shares its corrosion expertise through industry organizations such as the National Association of Corrosion Engineers (NACE) and the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) as well as through its Derakane corrosion and fabrication guides (http://www.derakane.com). This legacy is further shared with customers and end users via the Ashland corrosion email hotline (derakane(at)ashland(dot)com) and through Ashland’s PDH-certified corrosion engineering seminars.

