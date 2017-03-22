Priester Aviation Expands With New King Air 250 in Boston

Priester Aviation's King Air 250 Cabin in Boston, MA The ease of our on-demand private travel allows for greater freedom with the simplicity of Priester’s pay-as-you-fly model – giving you ultimate flexibility and control over your schedule.

Priester Aviation, LLC has announced its expansion into the Boston market with the addition of a brand new, Wi-Fi enabled, King Air 250 to its global fleet of over 65 aircraft. The world-class Beechcraft King Air 250 is available for immediate on-demand private charter.

“With the addition of the new King Air 250, our expanded Northeast service delivers greater efficiency to our clients,” said Andy Priester, president and CEO for Priester. “The ease of our on-demand private travel allows for greater freedom with the simplicity of Priester’s pay-as-you-fly model – giving you ultimate flexibility and control over your schedule.”

The six-seat King Air 250 offers exceptional efficiency, both in time and cost savings. Its range of over 1,720 nautical miles and exceptional short-field performance provides greater access to more convenient airports. The ultra-quiet King Air 250 is well-appointed with high-speed WiFi, leather seats, an aft private lavatory, power outlets and boasts an oversized luggage area. This aircraft is perfect for any business or leisure trip to popular destinations such as Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket and New York City, from Boston or the surrounding area. With Priester’s industry-leading on-demand charter, jet travelers experience private aviation in a simpler format, backed by the highest safety standards and concierge-level service.

A virtual tour may be accessed at: http://www.priesterav.com/virtual-tours/King-Air-250/

About Priester Aviation, LLC

Priester Aviation is among the world's most experienced global private aviation companies, specializing in aircraft management and private travel solutions. With over 70 years of experience, Priester Aviation is among the elite private aircraft operators that hold the highest safety accreditations including the ARGUS Platinum rating, Wyvern Wingman, IS-BAO Stage III and Air Charter Safety Foundation certifications.

For more information, please contact Priester Marketing at 847-537-1133, or visit http://www.priesterav.com.

