Work-Relay Announces New Workflow and Process Builder Templates

Chicago, IL (PRWEB) March 21, 2017
Work-Relay, a workflow and process builder built on the Salesforce platform, today announced the release of more than 30 WorkFast templates that help Salesforce administrators accelerate the development and deployment of workflow applications. The templates can significantly reduce the need for Salesforce administrators to depend on programmers and empower them to increase their ability to produce powerful business solutions for their organizations. Work-Relay helps business users with no programming knowledge rapidly build and customize workflow applications.
“Work-Relay’s WorkFast templates accelerate the development of fully functional workflow applications on the Salesforce Platform,” said John Shap, CEO, Work-Relay. "Salesforce administrators want to be responsive and they don’t want to be locked into off-the-shelf approaches that can’t evolve with their user and business needs. Work-Relay’s WorkFast templates enable administrators to rapidly author complex workflow and process applications, and reduce complexity, accelerate time to market, optimize platform adoption and user experience.”
Work-Relay’s new process application templates provide an easy-to-use method for building a wide-range of process functionality that can be quickly customized and configured as complex process workflows, including:
OPERATIONS
Six Sigma project management
Claims and complaints
Change management
Order fulfillment and procurement
Access management
End-to-end order processing
Claims filing
Incident management
Product concession
Petitions, claims and complaints management
FINANCE
Accounting services
Accounts payable
Loan assessment
Collections
Procurement processing
Accounts receivable
Claims payment
Nonconformity management
PURCHASING
Acquisition planning
Procurement
Inventory management
Requisition processing
Request for proposal
Request for quote automation
Sourcing process
Services selection and purchasing
HUMAN RESOURCES
Human capital management
Recruitment
Family and Medical Leave Act
Employee onboarding
Employee offboarding
Benefits administration
Claims payment
OTHER
Event coordination
Contract management
Property and casualty claim processing
Vehicle policy insurance request
Car rental
Emergency room
A recent report “Hot Vendors in Business Process Management (BPM)” by Jim Sinur, Aragon Research’s Vice President and Research Fellow, suggests that “the secret sauce in Work-Relay is its ability to handle many styles of processes and projects through dynamic process execution managed by rules or constraints. Additionally, the many unique visualizations can help process managers plus process participants watch and adjust process or projects dynamically.”
ABOUT WORK-RELAY
Work-Relay combines Business Process Management (BPM) with Project Management to help knowledge workers better plan, execute, manage, scale, measure and improve complex processes and projects. Headquartered in Chicago, Work-Relay works with both startup and Fortune 100 companies across a broad range of industries, including media, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution, oil & gas, and finance.