Work-Relay Announces New Workflow and Process Builder Templates

Work-Relay, a workflow and process builder built on the Salesforce platform, today announced the release of more than 30 WorkFast templates that help Salesforce administrators accelerate the development and deployment of workflow applications. The templates can significantly reduce the need for Salesforce administrators to depend on programmers and empower them to increase their ability to produce powerful business solutions for their organizations. Work-Relay helps business users with no programming knowledge rapidly build and customize workflow applications.

“Work-Relay’s WorkFast templates accelerate the development of fully functional workflow applications on the Salesforce Platform,” said John Shap, CEO, Work-Relay. "Salesforce administrators want to be responsive and they don’t want to be locked into off-the-shelf approaches that can’t evolve with their user and business needs. Work-Relay’s WorkFast templates enable administrators to rapidly author complex workflow and process applications, and reduce complexity, accelerate time to market, optimize platform adoption and user experience.”

Work-Relay’s new process application templates provide an easy-to-use method for building a wide-range of process functionality that can be quickly customized and configured as complex process workflows, including:

OPERATIONS

Six Sigma project management

Claims and complaints

Change management

Order fulfillment and procurement

Access management

End-to-end order processing

Claims filing

Incident management

Product concession

Petitions, claims and complaints management

FINANCE

Accounting services

Accounts payable

Loan assessment

Collections

Procurement processing

Accounts receivable

Claims payment

Nonconformity management

PURCHASING

Acquisition planning

Procurement

Inventory management

Requisition processing

Request for proposal

Request for quote automation

Sourcing process

Services selection and purchasing

HUMAN RESOURCES

Human capital management

Recruitment

Family and Medical Leave Act

Employee onboarding

Employee offboarding

Benefits administration

Claims payment

OTHER

Event coordination

Contract management

Property and casualty claim processing

Vehicle policy insurance request

Car rental

Emergency room

A recent report “Hot Vendors in Business Process Management (BPM)” by Jim Sinur, Aragon Research’s Vice President and Research Fellow, suggests that “the secret sauce in Work-Relay is its ability to handle many styles of processes and projects through dynamic process execution managed by rules or constraints. Additionally, the many unique visualizations can help process managers plus process participants watch and adjust process or projects dynamically.”

