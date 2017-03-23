Lone Star Sponsors Student Analytics Glossary Competition

Unexplainable is Unacceptable "We want to encourage universities, educators and students to think critically about analytics, and to get past hype"- Steve Roemerman, Lone Star Analysis

Lone Star Analysis announced it will award a prize for the best suggested addition to the company’s online glossary of analytics terms.

Sentiment about analytics is increasingly in favor of transparency. Recent research by Lone Star shows the public thinks they have a “right to know” how algorithms work when it comes to issues like Credit Ratings, Safety, Health Care, Credit Ratings, Safety, Health Care, Insurance Risk Ratings, School Admissions and Investments.

A summary of the research is found here; http://lone-star.com/do-you-know-your-big-data-bill-of-rights/

Transparency depends, in part on clear meaning. Steve Roemerman, Lone Star’s Chairman said, “Analytics is hot, and vocabulary is trying to keep up; it’s really confusing out there. We wanted to promote tie idea that words should have meaning. So much of math and computer science depends on objective definitions. But the pace of change in analytics makes that challenging.”

“We want to encourage universities, educators and students to think critically about analytics, and to get past hype. So, we will award a $250 prize to a university student on May 15.” Roemerman said.

The rules of the competition are:



Entries after April 21 may not be accepted and must be submitted in English to info@Lone-Star.com

All entries become the property of Lone Star Analysis

Judges' decision is final

Since the judges' decision is final, we don't need other rules

Suggestions:

1. The Lone Star glossary has a certain kind of "voice." it is fine for submissions to have a different voice, but "pedantic blah blah" can't win. Before submitting, students might want to look at these entries:



last paragraph of "Artificial Intelligence"

last paragraph of "Big Data"

Fourth Great Lie

Spherical Cow

ZJF

2. The contest is looking for new entries - new additions to the glossary will be most welcome, regardless of voice, if they are pithy and not pedantic

The glossary is here - http://lone-star.com/insights/glossary/

About Lone Star

Lone Star provides powerful solutions that improve operations. We serve industrial markets, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, transportation & logistics, and the public sector.

Our analytics products and technology-enabled services are proven; we deliver the right answer for your operational needs. We are committed to generating improved operational and financial performance through accurate and actionable answers to our client’s most critical business challenges. Our reputation is built on creating lasting value for our clients.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Lone Star is found on the web at http://www.Lone-Star.com.