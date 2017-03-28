Taste Vacations To Partner With Kazzit

Kazzit International Winery Guide We welcome the partnership with Taste Vacations

Taste Vacations, a boutique tour company specializing in food, wine, and beer travel, has recently partnered with Kazzit, the number one winery guide in the world. Kazzit is the most comprehensive online informational resource within the wine community that connects wineries, vineyards, restaurateurs, collectors, and enthusiasts and helps them share information about their services, products, experiences and consumer needs.

Taste Vacations is a sister company of Zephyr Adventures, a travel company that has been creating adventure travel vacations around the world since 1997. Taste Vacations’ tours take place in some of the premier food and drink regions of the world, offering unique experiences not available to regular travelers, including private wine tastings and dinners with winery owners, truffle hunting with famous agriculturists, private tours of local food and drink producers, historic walks through remarkable regions, and personal blending sessions.

Kazzit is the brainchild of serial entrepreneur and wine enthusiast Babak Motamedi, who founded the website in February 2014 after he grew frustrated at the lack of comprehensive travel planning sites specifically built for wine tourism.

Since its soft-launch two years ago, Kazzit now has a database of more than 10,000 wineries (over 9,000 more than its closest competitor) across the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, the UK, and Ireland, and will reach 60,000 unique users this month (adding 600+ per day on average). With its 92/100 Google experience ranking, wine lovers and industry insiders alike are drawn to Kazzit for its ease of use, online reservation system, detailed winery information and reviews, and educational wine-blog, which is updated daily.

The new partnership will enable Travel Vacations to expand its offerings for travelers looking for the ultimate wine travel experience.

“We welcome the partnership with Taste Vacations and the ability to provide a global resource for wine enthusiasts, wineries, vineyards, and even novices for their clientele,” said Motamedi.

“We too look forward to partnering with Kazzit, from those with a passive interest in wine to those diving deep into its many nuances, our tours and Kazzit offer something for everyone – a way to savor the world,” added Beth Peluse of Taste Vacations.

For more information about Travel Vacations, visit http://www.tastevacations.com; for more information about Kazzit visit http://www.kazzit.com.

For press inquiries and images, please contact Jane Gordon at The Gordon Group at media(at)kazzit(dot)com

