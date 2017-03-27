Keypath's deep experience ... make it the best choice for a partnership to ensure FSU is meeting the needs of today's students. - Craig Stanley, Ph.D.

Florida State University, one of the nation’s elite research institutions, has selected Keypath Education as its online program management (OPM) partner to grow its prestigious Master of Social Work program.

Keypath partners with postsecondary institutions worldwide to launch and grow degree programs through OPM, a strategic relationship between universities and external partners that entails market research, capital investment, marketing, and student recruitment and retention.

The company will work as an extension of FSU’s team to grow enrollment and find the best-fit students for the program. Florida State’s MSW was the first accredited online program of its kind in the country, and U.S. News & World Report recently awarded it a No. 38 ranking overall. Keypath is tasked with growing this program in both scale and stature.

“At FSU, we pride ourselves in the strength of our programs and high quality online courses,” said Craig Stanley, Ph.D., associate dean for academic affairs in the FSU College of Social Work. “A lot has changed over the years and competition continues to skyrocket. Keypath’s deep experience in higher education marketing, student recruitment and retention and its preparedness to invest in these programs make it the best choice for a partnership to ensure FSU is meeting the needs of today’s students.”

Founded in 1851, FSU is the oldest continuous site of higher education in Florida. With its main campus in Tallahassee, Florida, the school has 41,867 students from every Florida county and 131 countries and currently offers 351 degree programs.

“We’re proud to partner with Florida State to build on its success, diversify and strengthen its program portfolio and cater to nontraditional students,” said Keypath Education CEO Steve Fireng. “Melding its rich tradition, highly regarded programs and history of innovation with our unparalleled industry expertise will result in a strong partnership that will allow us to better serve FSU prospective and current students, faculty and graduates.”

About Florida State University

One of the nation's elite research universities, Florida State University preserves, expands, and disseminates knowledge in the sciences, technology, arts, humanities, and professions, while embracing a philosophy of learning strongly rooted in the traditions of the liberal arts and critical thinking. Learn more at http://www.fsu.edu.

About Keypath Education

Keypath Education partners with higher education institutions worldwide to launch programs, grow enrollment, improve learning and connect education to careers, using a proprietary technology suite. The company has helped more than 4,000 higher education institutions better serve students and graduates, resulting in a strong reputation for its education mission and quality in the United States, Canada, the U.K. and Australia. Since its beginning more than 25 years ago, Keypath Education has been dedicated to changing lives through education. Visit keypathedu.com to learn more.