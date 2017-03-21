Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino The Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino has very high-quality Asian themed uniforms. The InvoTech RFID Uniform System was installed prior to the property grand opening to ensure that their uniform assets are properly managed and tracked from the very beginning.

InvoTech Systems, Inc., the leading provider of uniform, linen, and laundry inventory management solutions for hotels, casinos, resorts, and theme parks worldwide, announced that the Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino implemented its RFID Uniform System to manage garments for its 800-person staff. InvoTech Systems has implemented inventory management systems for over fifty (50) Las Vegas hotels, casinos, and resorts. Please click here for more information on InvoTech's uniform, linen, and laundry systems for efficient operations.

InvoTech's Uniform System establishes a perpetual uniform inventory and has extensive reporting capabilities to determine and forecast appropriate uniform purchases. The system tracks uniform inventory without manually sorting and hand-counting. Uniform cleaning costs are entered into InvoTech and reports may be quickly generated to audit laundry expenses to update budgets. The improved processes and information provided translates to significant cost saving benefits by eliminating losses, reducing purchases, and lowering laundry expenses and labor costs.

The RFID technology allows for multiple uniforms to be processed simultaneously and automatically, and the recordkeeping is also automated. The system integrates with automated uniform conveyors to distribute the uniforms to employees, and to automatically record which uniforms are taken by employees.

“The Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino has very high-quality Asian themed uniforms. The InvoTech RFID Uniform System was installed prior to the property grand opening to ensure that their uniform assets are properly managed and tracked from the very beginning,” said Oswald Lares, Director of Sales at InvoTech Systems, Inc.

InvoTech’s clients include Madison Square Garden, Universal Studios Hollywood and Florida, MGM Resorts International, Ritz Carlton, Hyatt Hotels, Marriott, Hilton Hotels, Loews Hotels, Mandarin Oriental, and the Empire State Building. International clients include LEGOLAND Dubai and Japan, Venetian Macau; MGM Macau; MGM Cotai; Park Hyatt Sydney, Australia; Perth Arena, Australia; Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, Korea; Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore; Systematic Laundry, Singapore; Genting Malaysia; and Palace Resorts and Laundry, Mexico.

About InvoTech Systems

InvoTech Systems, Inc. increases profitability for clients. It is a leading provider of software management and control systems for uniforms and linens, and for laundry and security operations. Served markets include hospitality, healthcare, cleanroom, commercial laundry, and amusement industries worldwide. InvoTech products deliver vital information that establishes ultimate control and total accountability. InvoTech solutions are reliable and easy to use. They streamline operations and improve service levels with reduced labor and operating expenses. InvoTech provides 100% of its system support and product development in-house. The firm’s trusted staff averages 10 years of reliable technical experience, knowledge of methodologies, and industry depth. InvoTech is a Microsoft Certified Partner that evolves technology-based solutions regularly based on client- and staff-driven innovations. The company is rooted in a culture that emphasizes long-term client relationships and superior customer service. For more information, please visit InvoTech Systems.

About Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino

New on the Las Vegas strip, the Lucky Dragon Hotel & Casino is the first to be designed to create an authentic Asian cultural and gaming experience. The Lucky Dragon includes an extensive list of tea curated by Las Vegas’ only tea sommelier. It first opened its doors in December of 2016. To find out more visit Lucky Dragon Casino & Hotel.

