Best Colleges in Tennessee for 2017 Ranked by LearnHowToBecome.org

LearnHowToBecome.org, a leading resource provider for higher education and career information, has selected the best universities and colleges in Tennessee for 2017. Based on an analysis of government-backed data, 37 four-year schools made the list, with Vanderbilt University, Lipscomb University, Christian Brothers University, Aquinas College and Union University earning highest overall scores. 15 two-year schools also made the list, with Chattanooga State Community College, Nashville State Community College, Dyersburg State Community College, Roane State Community College and Volunteer State Community College ranked as the best five. A full list of winning schools is included below.

“Projections show Tennessee’s job market will continue to grow for the foreseeable future, which is great news for people interested in earning a degree,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.Org. “The schools on our list have demonstrated their value to students who want to enter the workforce well-prepared by providing the high-level education, career and employment resources that lead to post-college success.”

To be included on Tennessee’s “Best Colleges” list, schools must be regionally accredited, not-for-profit institutions. Each college is also appraised on additional data that includes annual alumni earnings 10 years after entering college, employment and academic services offered, student/teacher ratio, graduation rate and the availability of financial aid.

Complete details on each college, their individual scores and the data and methodology used to determine the LearnHowToBecome.org “Best Colleges in Tennessee” list, visit:

http://www.learnhowtobecome.org/college/tennessee/

Tennessee’s Best Four-Year Colleges for 2017 include:

Aquinas College

Austin Peay State University

Belmont University

Bethel University

Bryan College-Dayton

Carson-Newman University

Christian Brothers University

Cumberland University

East Tennessee State University

Fisk University

Freed-Hardeman University

Johnson University

King University

Lane College

Le Moyne-Owen College

Lee University

Lincoln Memorial University

Lipscomb University

Martin Methodist College

Maryville College

Middle Tennessee State University

Milligan College

Rhodes College

Sewanee-The University of the South

Southern Adventist University

Tennessee State University

Tennessee Technological University

Tennessee Wesleyan College

The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga

The University of Tennessee-Knoxville

The University of Tennessee-Martin

Trevecca Nazarene University

Tusculum College

Union University

University of Memphis

Vanderbilt University

Welch College

Tennessee’s Best Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include:

Chattanooga State Community College

Cleveland State Community College

Columbia State Community College

Dyersburg State Community College

Jackson State Community College

Motlow State Community College

Nashville State Community College

Northeast State Community College

Pellissippi State Community College

Remington College-Nashville Campus

Roane State Community College

Southwest Tennessee Community College

Volunteer State Community College

Walters State Community College

William Moore College of Technology

About Us: LearnHowtoBecome.org was founded in 2013 to provide data and expert driven information about employment opportunities and the education needed to land the perfect career. Our materials cover a wide range of professions, industries and degree programs, and are designed for people who want to choose, change or advance their careers. We also provide helpful resources and guides that address social issues, financial aid and other special interest in higher education. Information from LearnHowtoBecome.org has proudly been featured by more than 700 educational institutions.