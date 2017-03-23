Best Colleges in Tennessee for 2017 Ranked by LearnHowToBecome.org

San Francisco (PRWEB) March 23, 2017
LearnHowToBecome.org, a leading resource provider for higher education and career information, has selected the best universities and colleges in Tennessee for 2017. Based on an analysis of government-backed data, 37 four-year schools made the list, with Vanderbilt University, Lipscomb University, Christian Brothers University, Aquinas College and Union University earning highest overall scores. 15 two-year schools also made the list, with Chattanooga State Community College, Nashville State Community College, Dyersburg State Community College, Roane State Community College and Volunteer State Community College ranked as the best five. A full list of winning schools is included below.
“Projections show Tennessee’s job market will continue to grow for the foreseeable future, which is great news for people interested in earning a degree,” said Wes Ricketts, senior vice president of LearnHowToBecome.Org. “The schools on our list have demonstrated their value to students who want to enter the workforce well-prepared by providing the high-level education, career and employment resources that lead to post-college success.”
To be included on Tennessee’s “Best Colleges” list, schools must be regionally accredited, not-for-profit institutions. Each college is also appraised on additional data that includes annual alumni earnings 10 years after entering college, employment and academic services offered, student/teacher ratio, graduation rate and the availability of financial aid.
Tennessee’s Best Four-Year Colleges for 2017 include:
Aquinas College
Austin Peay State University
Belmont University
Bethel University
Bryan College-Dayton
Carson-Newman University
Christian Brothers University
Cumberland University
East Tennessee State University
Fisk University
Freed-Hardeman University
Johnson University
King University
Lane College
Le Moyne-Owen College
Lee University
Lincoln Memorial University
Lipscomb University
Martin Methodist College
Maryville College
Middle Tennessee State University
Milligan College
Rhodes College
Sewanee-The University of the South
Southern Adventist University
Tennessee State University
Tennessee Technological University
Tennessee Wesleyan College
The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville
The University of Tennessee-Martin
Trevecca Nazarene University
Tusculum College
Union University
University of Memphis
Vanderbilt University
Welch College
Tennessee’s Best Two-Year Colleges for 2017 include:
Chattanooga State Community College
Cleveland State Community College
Columbia State Community College
Dyersburg State Community College
Jackson State Community College
Motlow State Community College
Nashville State Community College
Northeast State Community College
Pellissippi State Community College
Remington College-Nashville Campus
Roane State Community College
Southwest Tennessee Community College
Volunteer State Community College
Walters State Community College
William Moore College of Technology
About Us: LearnHowtoBecome.org was founded in 2013 to provide data and expert driven information about employment opportunities and the education needed to land the perfect career. Our materials cover a wide range of professions, industries and degree programs, and are designed for people who want to choose, change or advance their careers. We also provide helpful resources and guides that address social issues, financial aid and other special interest in higher education. Information from LearnHowtoBecome.org has proudly been featured by more than 700 educational institutions.