“Wounded Woman Be Ye Healed-Passing On A Legacy”: a call to heal the wounded Church. “Wounded Woman Be Ye Healed-Passing On A Legacy” is the creation of published author, Desiree M Webb, a registered nurse, minister of music, speaker, songwriter, recording artist, and founder of Comfortbearers grief ministry. She has been happily married to her husband, Paul, for over twenty-nine years. Desiree enjoys writing, beach trips, ministering in song, teaching God’s Word, and encouraging others to know the beauty of Jesus.

“Let this book start the conversation and the healing that we might truly reflect victory and enjoy true unity and fellowship.” --Desiree M Webb

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Desiree M Webb’s new book starts the conversation needed to bring healing to the body of Christ.

More and more churches have fewer and fewer worshippers. It could be that people are just far too busy for church. It could also be that fewer people believe in God or the Christian way. A bigger reason for the Christian exodus might be wounding.

Many people leave and do not look back when they are wounded by the wounded. Unhealed emotional wounds often push people to engage in hurtful behavior toward others. Though the church is triumphant, healing is needed as many churches have become wounded institutions that inflict pain onto others, driving them away. This books starts the conversation on healing the Church.

