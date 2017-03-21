The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation Celebrates Five Year Milestone

The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation was started in 2012 under the mission to change the lives of our country’s critically wounded veterans and to improve outcomes for individuals and families living in poverty. Its first five years have yielded significant impact, changing countless lives through 239 grants, totaling more than $120 million, awarded among 89 deserving nonprofit partners. Governed by the personal values of its namesakes, philanthropists and business leaders Bob and Renee Parsons, The Foundation strives to provide hope and life-changing assistance to our most vulnerable populations.

“Bob and I started The Foundation with the goal to do more than just provide monetary support. We want to inspire hope through our giving,” said Renee Parsons. “We believe every person is entitled to an opportunity to create a better future for themselves and their families. It’s this hope that has the power to truly change people’s lives.”

Driven by the core belief that all people – regardless of race, roots or economic status – deserve access to quality healthcare, education and a safe place to call home, The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation focuses on six core areas of support: medical care, homelessness, youth, education, veterans and the pursuit of the American Dream.

"For the past five years we've been able to provide critical funding to help those who are often facing their darkest hour," said Bob Parsons. "Renee and I are committed to charitable organizations that make a significant difference."

To mark this momentous occasion, The Foundation invited its partners to share stories of how these grants are making a meaningful, life-changing difference in the communities they serve. The touching video from partner organizations demonstrates the real-life impact The Bob & Renee Parsons Foundation is making for those most in need.

