John Hopkins University The lipid-lowering field is evolving at an ever-accelerating rate. With new studies at nearly every major meeting, clinicians need succinct summaries of the latest evidence and how to apply it in their practice.

High cholesterol — particularly a high level of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) — is a main risk factor for developing cardiovascular disease (CVD), the number one cause of death in the United States. Treatment with statins has been shown to effectively lower LDL-C, but not for everyone. About 70% of patients with elevated LDL-C levels go untreated due to statin resistance, statin intolerance, familial hypercholesterolemia not well controlled on statins and nonadherence to statin treatment. For these patients, a newer class of injectable drugs, proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 9 (PCSK9) inhibitors, represents one of the most promising strategies.

To help educate clinicians on PCSK9 inhibitors and CVD risk reduction, the National Lipid Association and PlatformQ Health are partnering to produce a two-part online series airing on CardioCareLive.com.

Part 1 - The Emerging Role of PCSK9 Inhibitors and CV Risk Reduction

Live: Tuesday, April 11, 2017 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM EST

CME: 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™

Part 2 - CVD and PCSK9 Inhibitors: Analyzing the Outcome Studies and Understanding Their Implications

Live: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM EST

CME: 1 AMA PRA Category 1 Credits™

Michael J. Blaha, MD, MPH; Director of Clinical Research, Ciccarone Center for the Prevention of Heart Disease; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University

Michael Miller, MD, FACC, FAHA; Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine, Epidemiology & Public Health; University of Maryland School of Medicine

Marc S. Sabatine, MD, MPH; Lewis Dexter, MD Distinguished Chair in Cardiovascular Medicine, Brigham and Women’s Hospital; Professor, Harvard Medical School

Featuring a panel of experts live-streamed through PlatformQ Health’s virtual learning channel CardioCareLive.com, each session includes an in-depth slide presentation, real-time Q&A and interactive polling. “PlatformQ Health always aims to partner with trusted organizations like the National Lipid Association to ensure our programs have the most positive impact possible,” says Robert Rosenbloom, CEO of PlatformQ Health. “We are especially honored to work with NLA to support clinicians treating such a deadly and far-reaching condition as cardiovascular disease.”

The series provides an accessible and timely means for clinicians to stay abreast of changing treatment options as well as the recommendations of the most current guidelines on their optimal use. “The lipid-lowering field is evolving at an ever-accelerating rate,” says speaker Michael J. Blaha, MD. “With new studies at nearly every major meeting, clinicians need succinct summaries of the latest evidence and how to apply it in their practice.” Improved knowledge of the updated guidelines and the benefits and risks of newer therapies will provide clinicians with the tools to select the optimal LDL-C-lowering regimens, address concerns, and improve adherence, to more effectively lower cardiovascular risk in their patients.

Treatment options beyond statins to decrease lipid-related CV risk in patients with hypercholesterolemia

Newer therapeutic options for patients with familial hypercholesterolemia

Pharmacological action of PCSK9 inhibitors and their role in decreasing risk of cardiovascular disease

Recent efficacy and safety clinical trial data from PCSK9 inhibitor cardiovascular outcomes trials

About PlatformQ Health

PlatformQ Health is the leading provider of live online medical education events, with 15 websites dedicated to different therapeutic areas. Their unique education platform allows physicians and other healthcare professionals to connect online from any computer, learn about the latest treatments options, and engage in real-time Q&A with top faculty.

About National Lipid Association

The NLA is a 501c(6) non-profit medical association that focuses on providing education, training, and resources on lipid management and the prevention of CVD to healthcare professionals. The NLA has been granted Accreditation with Commendation by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME). The NLA is also a jointly accredited provider by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), and the Commission on Dietetic Registration (CDR). NLA CME/CE activities have engaged nearly 50,000 participants and readers who have earned more than 15,000 CME/CE certificates to date.