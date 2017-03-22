Frost Miller will evolve CORFAC’s past efforts in public relations and advertising into a larger effort that encompasses content marketing.

Frost Miller has been hired by CORFAC International to provide content marketing services for the organization.

CORFAC International is a network of independently-owned, entrepreneurial commercial real estate brokerage firms with offices in 47 U.S. markets, as well as four Canadian and 26 other international markets.

Frost Miller will evolve CORFAC’s past efforts in public relations and advertising into a larger effort that encompasses content marketing. It will produce more materials that demonstrate the benefits offered by CORFAC members and distribute them in new ways to help the firms secure new business.

“CORFAC has a distinct advantage over large international brokerage firms because its members provide senior-level local expertise along with a network of similar firms around the world to satisfy building owners’ multi-market brokerage needs,” said Kevin Miller, president and chief strategist at Frost Miller. “This campaign will showcase that advantage to prospective clients.”

The marketing plan being launched by Frost Miller incorporates content marketing via email, social media, content creation, native advertising, and public relations, along with print and digital advertising tactics.

The FM team is highly-experienced at creating successful content marketing campaigns using both digital and traditional tactics. It combines its strategic planning and design capabilities to create campaigns for commercial real estate firms.

About Frost Miller

Founded in 1992, Bethesda, MD-based integrated marketing agency Frost Miller provides strategy, branding, graphic design, copywriting, digital marketing and web development, social media, public relations, and media planning to its regional, national and international clients. Among its clients are National Mining Association’s MINExpo INTERNATIONAL®, Electrical Alliance, NAMA, National Association of Home Builders and Washington Building Congress. Frost Miller is listed on the Washington Business Journal’s List of the region’s Top Advertising Agencies. More information is available at http://www.frostmiller.com or on Twitter @frostmiller.

###