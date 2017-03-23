“We could not have found a better host for this program,” said Bryant Frazer, Associate Publisher and Editorial Director of StudioDaily.

StudioDaily has announced that award-winning host and correspondent Sonya Gavankar will be the host of Demolicious – StudioDaily’s inaugural onsite product demo episodes.

Ms. Gavankar is an award-winning multimedia host and commentator based in Washington, D.C. She’s a highly energetic and upbeat communicator who uses dynamic storytelling techniques as a spokesperson, television and podcast host, filmmaker, and social multimedia content creator. Her work as host at the Washington, D.C. Newseum brings a cohesive voice to the facility’s 250,000 square feet of exhibit and interactive programming. She can be seen hosting programs and giving commentary on everything from hard news to cooking shows on ABC and CBS affiliates, PBS, QVC, and even the Puppy Bowl. She has been an integral part of several trade show-based video product-demo programs for the cable industry, and is also a video editor with deep knowledge of all phases of capture and production, post, and finishing.

“We could not have found a better host for this program,” said Bryant Frazer, Associate Publisher and Editorial Director of StudioDaily. “With expertise in trade show booth interviews and demos, a sparkling personality, deep knowledge of our industry and hands on-expertise with many of the products and brands we cover, there really was only one choice,” Frazer said. “Oh, and she’s really funny.”

“I can’t wait to do get there! I LOVE trade shows! Almost as fun as puppies!” said Gavankar.

Demolicious is StudioDaily’s new product demo service being launched at the 2017 NAB Show. Every day during the event, four vendors (16 total) have an opportunity to “show, tell, and demo” a new product or group of products with Sonya at their booth in a relaxed-interview/demo session. Each two-minute clip will then be emailed on the same day to the entire StudioDaily subscriber list.

“We really want to bring the premier products from the show floor not just to the attendees at NAB, but also to the huge audience of non-attendees who won’t be able to make it to this year’s show due to work constraints and deadlines,” said Frazer. “These daily product demo clips will not only provide them with actionable content, but will make them feel like they’re part of the event.”

To learn more about the program, contact Tim Hermes, executive producer, at thermes(at)accessintel(dot)com or call 703-200-1474. For editorial questions, contact Bryant Frazer, associate publisher/editorial director, at bfrazer(at)accessintel(dot)com.

About StudioDaily:

StudioDaily is the most trusted brand in the industry. Built on a foundation of video, rich media tutorials and daily news, StudioDaily keeps readers up-to-date on critical workflow developments, product releases and emerging projects. StudioDaily offerings include a wide range of resources including StudioDaily Fix, award programs and webinars. For more information, visit http://www.StudioDaily.com.

